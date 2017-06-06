Pet of the Week: published June 1, 2017

Nobody puts Belle in a corner (or cage). This pretty kitty has had enough of the shelter life. She’s looking for a forever home where she can stretch her legs, play, and snuggle! Belle’s just waiting for that special someone to love (and love her back).

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. The shelter may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.