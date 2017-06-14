Pet of the Week: published June 15, 2017

Oreo is sweet like candy, and gorgeous to boot! She’s friendly with everyone—she even likes kids! This pretty long-haired lady with luminous green eyes would prefer to be your one and only feline. In return, she promises to love you forever!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. The shelter may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.