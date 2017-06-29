Pet of the Week: published June 29, 2017

Handsome Oliver is decked out in his furry tuxedo, all that’s missing is a place to go…a forever home! Oliver is a loving, friendly kitty who gets along well with kids. This cute and playful fella is just waiting to find a family to call his own! Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. The shelter may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.