Pet of the Week: published March 16, 2017

Before coming to us, Twizzler was abandoned in a carrier on a kind stranger’s porch. Understandably, she’s a bit picky about the humans she chooses to trust. But win this pretty girl over, and she’s as sweet as candy! Is she as sweet as unconditional love shared with a forever family? Twizzler is waiting to find out!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.