Pet of the week: published March 3, 2017

Underneath all that fluffy, soft, gray fur is a dainty little girl named Robbie. Robbie is extremely friendly; an absolute snuggle bug. When you walk past her, she will meow as if asking you to please stop for a cuddle! Are you seeking a sweet kitty to curl up on your lap and keep you warm? Robbie’s your girl!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.