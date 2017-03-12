Pet of the Week: published March 9, 2017

Blackie was abandoned out in the country. A kind animal lover brought him to us. This handsome boy was initially shut-down, pretending to be invisible. He has since blossomed into an absolute purring, cuddling machine! He is beyond sweet, and is just waiting for his forever family to take him home!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.