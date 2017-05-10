Pet of the Week: published May 11, 2017

Looking for a soft-spoken sweetie? JellyBean is your girl. This pretty lap kitty loves nothing more than to snuggle and be showered with affection. Because she’s so quiet, she is often overlooked. Could you be the one to change that?

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.