Pet of the Week: published May 18, 2017

Junior’s giving us his, “Really?! No one wants to adopt me yet?” face. This sweetheart has been through a lot, and has been waiting for his forever family an awfully long time. He loves, loves, loves belly rubs, but doesn’t require constant attention. He prefers not to share your affections with other animals, he wants you all to himself! April showers bring May memories…with your new feline friend!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.