Pet of the Week: published May 4, 2017

Handsome Oliver is decked out in his furry tuxedo, all that’s missing is a place to go … a forever home! Oliver is a loving, friendly kitty who gets along well with kids. This cute and playful fella is just waiting to find a family to call his own!

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. We serve the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Our hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Please contact us via telephone at 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. We may also be reached via e-mail at preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Feel free to check out our current adoptees at our website: www.pphsc.com.