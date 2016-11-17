Pet of the Week: published November 17, 2016

Alex and Jello arrived at Precious Paws together, and hope to remain a bonded pair. These two year old kitties are adorable, friendly, and playful. They aren’t double the trouble … they’re double the fun and love! Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. E-mail r@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.