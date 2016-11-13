Pet of the Week: published November 3, 2016

Sierra is being fostered while she waits for her forever family, and she’s got a LOT to offer! This 3 year old lab/shepherd mix is friendly, playful, kennel/potty trained. Plus, she’s cool with kids, cats and other dogs! She’d love to be your walking/running companion, and knows basic commands! What’s not to love?

Precious Paws Humane Society, located at 101 First Avenue SW in Chisholm (across from Jubilee Foods), is a no-kill shelter staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves the communities of Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin. Hours are: Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 218-254-3300 to inquire about special appointments outside of those hours. E-mail preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com. Check out current adoptees at: www.pphsc.com.