Peter Badavinac, Jr. September 2, 1935 ~ October 2, 2016

Peter Badavinac Jr., 81, Pengilly, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Rochester, MN.

He was born Sept. 2, 1935 in Pengilly, graduated from Greenway High School, Coleraine, and from Bemidji State University, with a degree in education. He taught School and coached Football in Greeley, CO. He served two years in the United States Army. He returned to Pengilly where he worked at MA Hanna Mining Co., and Butler Taconite. In his free time he enjoyed watching football and hockey, gardening, deer hunting and fishing. The last five years of his life he enjoyed spending time with his Special Companion.

He is survived by his special companion, Madonna Jenson and her entire family; his two daughters; Maria Stockey, and Kari (Scott) Brazinsky; six grandchildren, Garett (Katie) Stockey, Brayden Stockey, and Alaina, Makala, Kiara, and Kaden Brazinsky; two great grand children, Ezra and Kinsley Stockey; and his two brothers, Robert (Joanne) Badavinac and Roland (Jean) Badavinac.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Bartz) Badavinac; his parents, Peter Badavinac, Sr. and Martha (Orlovich) Badavinac; a brother, George “Judo” Badavinac; five sisters-in-law, Juanita Badavinac, Margaret Dickovich, Lorraine Bartz, Eloise Morrow, and Jean Adair Badavinac; three brothers-in-law, Oscar Bartz, Russell Bartz, and Richard Morrow; a niece, Kim (Badavinac) Twidwell; and a companion, Diane Bradley.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.