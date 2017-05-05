Pickleball coming to Nashwauk Community Ed

The city of Nashwauk may soon add pickleball to its list of recreational activities available to residents.

At last week’s city council meeting, officials were approached by Sue Johnson of Community Education. She asked the council for permission to use the city’s recreation center for pickleball on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Johnson asked the city for a small contribution to get the program started. She estimated that community ed would need a little more than $700 to buy paddles, nets, balls and floor tape to mark the courts. She hopes to offer pickle ball at no charge to participants.

The council verbally agreed to a contribution and asked Johnson to submit a formal budget and funding request.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the April 11 council meeting.

• Listened to a financial report from auditor Greg Knutson.

• Authorized Amber Goss to attend data practices compliance meeting in Coleraine on May 19.

• Moved discussion of restrictive covenants on the Bozich Addition to a council work session.

• Moved a discussion on a possible land swap to a council work session.

• Passed a resolution to disapprove of the purchase of a tax forfeited parcel.

• Approved the American Legion Walter Riley Post 307 to hold a Memorial Day Parade and authorized use of the Recreation Center.

• Approved a bid from Iron County Electric for LED lighting at the Safety Complex.

• Approved the use of emergency purchases with credit card for fire department.