Pipeline deal experiences delay

A deal allowing Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) to purchase an interest in the Bakken Pipeline System has been delayed because some conditions have not yet been met, a company spokeswoman indicated on Dec. 29.

In August, Enbridge said it was partnering with Marathon Petroleum to buy 49 percent of the Bakken Pipeline System, which includes two pipelines running from the Bakken oil fields to Illinois and Gulf Coast refineries. Calgary-based Enbridge was to spend $1.5 billion on the deal. EEP retained an option to terminate the transaction if it did not close by Dec. 31.

On Dec. 19, Enbridge told the Securities and Exchange Commission the parties had modified the date.

“As disclosed through regulatory filings, the parties have extended the timing of when either party would have the option to terminate the transaction if closing has not occurred to March 31, 2017,” EEP Communications Supervisor Shannon Gustafson said in an e-mail.

After buying a stake in the Bakken line, Enbridge and Marathon Petroleum had planned to terminate their joint venture agreements for the Sandpiper Pipeline Project.