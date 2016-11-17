Postmaster asks LaPrairie to refrain from renaming streets

At last week’s meeting of the LaPrairie City Council, Acting Mayor Steve Feyma opened the meeting with a discussion about the city’s proposed fire protection contract with the city of Grand Rapids.

Under terms of the new contract, Feyma said that the cost of fire protection for LaPrairie in 2017 would be going down by about $4,500. Feyma cited reduced calls for service in 2016 as one of the reasons for the reduction in cost.

The city’s engineer, Bob Beaver, was on hand to update the council on a couple of projects. Beaver said that former city engineer Glen Hodgson would be assisting with future meetings on a temporary basis until SEH can hire additional personnel. Beaver also reminded the Council that a plan for the reconstruction of Saylor Street was still hanging in the balance. The road is in need of reconstruction and the council has to decide whether or not to extend sewer and water service to five residences on that road. The street isn’t slated for any work until 2018.

Beaver closed his remarks by informing the Council that there was a light post out of order at 949 LaPrairie Avenue.

Feyma reminded the council that it had previously voted to change the name of Balsam Street to Green Street in honor of Bill Green. In a letter from the Grand Rapids Post office, Postmaster Christopher Wright encouraged the city to discontinue its practice of renaming roads. Wright cited time and energy expenditures as well as cost as reasons for the request.

The final official act of the evening was to recognize the service of former mayor, Mike Fall. Fall served as mayor from January 2, 2009 to October 17, 2016. The Council voted unanimously to recognize Fall for his contributions and dedicated service.

Council member Lynn O’Brien closed out the evening with a discussion about LaPrairie’s hunting ordinance. Discovery of a bolt from a cross-bow in O’Brien’s yard prompted her to revisit the city’s hunting ordinance.

“It’s one thing to have a field point, but this was a broadhead and if you know what a broadhead is, that’s razor blades that are flying through the air,” O’Brien said. “We need to address the shooting policies in our city and our citizens need to be aware that we do have restrictions on shooting firearms and archery in our city.”

O’Brien said that after reviewing the city’s hunting ordinance, she felt there were passages that needed to be changed. O’Brien offered to rework the document and Feyma encouraged her to do so.