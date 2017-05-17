Public comment begins for Enbridge Line 3 replacement

BusinessNorth Report

The Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC) on Monday released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) and opened a public comment period for the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project. Partnership executives said this marks an important step in the regulatory process.

Built in the 1960s, Line 3 is a 1,097-mile crude oil pipeline extending from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior. A new 36-inch diameter pipeline will replace the existing 34-inch diameter pipeline along most of the route. In the U.S., the replacement pipeline will follow Enbridge’s existing Line 3 route from Joliette, N.D., to Clearbrook, Minn., and then will primarily follow existing pipeline and transmission routes from Clearbrook to Superior.

The DEIS includes 13 chapters, 17 appendices and two technical reports that took into consideration input collected at 27 meetings and more than 15 months to scope and develop, according to Shannon Gustafson, communications supervisor, U.S. Liquids Pipelines and Projects.

“Enbridge looks forward to the next step for this important system modernization project and advancing the regulatory process,” said John Swanson, vice president of major projects.

The Department of Commerce will next host 22 public meetings along Enbridge’s preferred route and route alternatives beginning June 6. The public comment period began May 15 and will conclude on July 10.

In a news release, Enbridge said replacing Line 3 is an important infrastructure project for Minnesota several reasons:

• The time is now to replace and modernize Line 3 with the newest, safest pipeline technology.

• Pipelines and clean water have co-existed for more than 65 years. Replacing Line 3 will better protect natural resources.

• Enbridge has spent more than four years and thousands of hours studying the environment for the proposed project.