Public hearing set for county ATV ordinance

At the June 13 Itasca County Board meeting, commissioners heard from Assistant Highway Engineer Ryan Sutherland regarding the recently compiled new ATV ordinance.

Commissioners set a date of June 27 for a public hearing with regard on the ordinance, which among other things, would allow ATV riders on all county roads to allow them to get from one trail to another. Itasca County will seek public input with regard to this ordinance before it is enacted.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized payment of warrants in the amount of $2,010,719.36.

• Appointed Chair Terry Snyder as a delegate to the Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board and Commissioner Burl Ives as the alternate effective through the end of 2017.

• Received an award from the Minnesota Safety Council for an outstanding workplace safety in 2016. The county was one of 25 employers in the state acknowledged with the award. County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker noted that there were only $78,000 in workers compensation claims during 2016.

• Listened to a routine highway maintenance update from Matt Pellinen and a construction update from Rachel Metelak.