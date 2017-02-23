Rapids Brewing Project moves forward

At last week’s city council meeting, Grand Rapids Economic Development Director Rob Mattei led a public hearing to discuss the sale of the former Grand Rapids Township Hall.

The city acquired the title to the town hall, located at 216 N. Pokegama Ave., when the township of Grand Rapids was dissolved in 2010.

The city has been trying to sell the property since 2013 at an asking price of $150,000. Mattei said that the building had been shown about a dozen times since then but that no offers had been received. “During the past year, the property has become less marketable due to the impacts of a persistent basement groundwater seepage issue cropping up in the spring of last year,” Mattei said, adding that estimates to repair the problems were in the neighborhood of $31,300.

The city received an offer to purchase the property by Northrock Development in the amount of $100,000 in January. Mattei said that the company was made aware of the seepage problem and associated issues. The purchase agreement was signed by Ed Zabinski, former Grand Rapids City Councilor member on behalf of Northrock Development, partnership between Zabinski and Matt Lehtinen.

Mattei told councilors that Northrock intends to build a tap room, restaurant and entertainment venue located on a total of three parcels. The business would be called the Rapids Brewing Company. Mattei said that the estimated cost of the project is $3 million. When Rapids Brewing opens its doors, developers expect to employ 13 people.

Mattei offered some perspective on the sale saying “Given the prolonged listing period of three-and-a-half years, and the need for an estimated $31,300 in repairs to bring the property back to a more marketable condition, the $100,000 as-is purchase offer is considered by staff to be a fair market value offer.”

Mattei said that redevelopment of the block containing the town hall building has been a key objective to the downtown redevelopment master plan. Mayor Adams agreed saying “I think this is going to go a long ways towards the refurbishing and revitalization of this block and it certainly fits in well with the Arts & Culture study we’ve been doing.”

Next, Mattei turned the podium over to Bill Martinetto, vice president and general manager of Rapids Brewing Company. Martinetto indicated that if the sale of the town hall building were approved, Northrock would have purchase agreements in hand for all three parcels, including two adjacent properties, desired for the 12,500 square foot facility. The council approved the sale unanimously.

In other city news, the council:

• Approved the purchase of a 2006 Ford F150 truck from the Grand Rapids PUC and authorized the disposal of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala at a future auction.

• Appointed Andy Horton to the position of Safety Officer with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

• Granted permanent status to Public Works Maintenance employee Bruce Baird.

• Appointed an agent to facilitate the city’s participation in the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.

• Vacated a portion of platted Sixth Street north right-of-way adjacent to block 20 in the plat of Grand Rapids First Division.

• Approve acquisition of an easement from Mary Shideler in connection with the 2017 infrastructure improvement project.