Regional air travel faces continued challenge

By Beth Bily

Air passengers in both Hibbing and Duluth have new amenities thanks to recently constructed terminals, but the airports themselves will face an ongoing battle to remain viable in a constantly evolving industry.

At Monday’s monthly gathering of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Shaun Germolus, executive director of Range Regional Airport and Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport outlined the numerous obstacles that smaller communities must reckon with to retain commercial air service.

Germolus traced today’s challenges, which include declining enplanements, a looming pilot shortage and reduced profitability, to the deregulation of airlines in 1978. That move by the federal government allowed airlines to make their own flight schedules. Over time, major carriers began to pull out of smaller markets, he said.

Germolus noted that in the 1980s there were 16 commercial service airports in Minnesota. By 2004, the number had dropped to nine. Among the airports that lost commercial flights was the Grand Rapids-Itasca County Airport, which saw its commercial service dropped by Northwest Airlines in early 2004.

The Range Regional Airport, located in Hibbing, retained its commercial flights during that period of upheaval thanks to its essential air service designation. That program subsidizes airlines for maintaining air service in rural communities that had service in 1978, the year of deregulation.

But despite the reduced number of flights, Werner said the industry remains strained. “The airline industry has been in a constant state of change and evolution since deregulation,” he said. “We operate in a constant state of volatility.”

Profitability for carriers has been largely tied to the cost of fuel. The industry has been in the red more often than not since deregulation, Werner said, which has resulted in not only fewer commercial airports but also fewer carriers. Currently, the big four carriers – Delta, United, American and Southwest – account for 83 percent of the nation’s seats on domestic flights.

While a reduced number of commercial airports, flights and the looming pilot shortage, which industry experts estimate at 18,000 by the year 2022, there are nonetheless opportunities for growth, said Werner and Germolus.

Both the Hibbing and Duluth airports market the advantages of flying out of a local airport, including savings on parking and hotel accommodations as well as reduced check-in times. At Range Regional Airport, that message appears to be resonating. Enplanements over the last four to five years have risen and average of 4 to 6 percent annually, said Germolus.

Both airports also tout enhanced customer service as part of the package they offer.

In Duluth, the airport launched its “Above and Beyond” service brand about six months ago. The program is a partnership with Visit Duluth and strives to make sure each passenger is greeted with a smile and the best experience possible while they’re in the airport.

Werner also noted that the Duluth Airport is looking into options to expand its offerings. Currently, the airport has daily flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul and seasonal flights to Detroit through Delta and daily service to Chicago through United. They hope to attract flights from carriers that offer more leisure travel options, building on the occasional charter service offered by Sun Country Airlines. Opportunity also may exist in northern and central Europe, where Duluth’s hiking, biking and craft brewing industry are being marketed to potential tourists. Stakeholders are exploring the possibility of charter flights to and from Europe.