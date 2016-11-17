Regional economy gets mixed reviews

By Ron Brochu

The region’s economy received a mixed report early this month at the sixth Regional Economic Indicators Forum (R.E.I.F.) sponsored by National Bank of Commerce.

During the 12 months since a similar report was issued, the unemployment rate rose slightly from 4.7 percent to 4.8 percent. Regional employment declined slightly from 231,000 in September of 2015 to 228,000 in September of 2016. Average earnings in September 2016, meanwhile, were $42,500 compared with $41,200 a year earlier.

In the top six of 21 area industries, 473 jobs were added in the accommodation/food services sector, 451 were added in construction, 407 added in healthcare/social assistance and 178 in transportation / warehousing. Two industries experienced job losses – the finance and insurance sector, down 358, and government, down 550, said Andrew Burke, research assistant at the UMD Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

“The highest annual earnings on average for industries (studied) was for government jobs at over $54,000,” said Burke, who is among the college students from UMD, UWS and The College of St. Scholastica who help compile the regional indicators. The lowest was for accommodations and food services at $17,739.

Transportation was the topic Nov. 1 at the sixth REIF, and a survey in that sector put some perspective on its current status. Job growth is greatest in the rail industry, Burke said, with 269 jobs added since 2010. It is followed by couriers and messengers with 253 jobs, transit and ground passenger transportation with 179, pipeline transportation with 124, water transportation with 56, scenic and sightseeing transportation with 40 and warehousing / storage with 32. Small losses were evident in air transportation, with two fewer jobs, and support activities for transportation, also losing two. A greater loss was found for truck transportation, which was down by 97 jobs.

A look at transportation movement showed that St. Louis County had the highest net inflow of workers – 11,904.

“This makes sense because St. Louis County is home to the biggest city in the REIF region…that being Duluth,” Burke said. “Itasca, Pine and Douglas have very high net outflows,” he added, at 3,646, 3,816 and 4,667 respectively. Nearly 6,000 people, about 3 percent of workers, don’t own a motor vehicle.

Based on a random public survey of consumer confidence taken in 15 regional counties, sentiment about current conditions, personal finances, business conditions, consumer spending and future economic conditions continued a downward trend that began last fall, said UWS senior Caleb Hjelle.

“A survey taken from past REIF participants actually shows the opposite of what we saw in the random household surveys,” Hjelle said. The random public survey, he explained, included more participants having fixed incomes, he noted, while the past REIF participants tended to have a deeper economics background and are still in the workforce.

When asked three transportation questions, similar results were obtained from both groups.

• 71 percent of the general public and 74 percent of REIF participants drove 350 or fewer miles per week. Nineteen percent and 22 percent, respectively drove from 350 to 700 miles weekly and 5 percent and 4 percent drove more than 700 miles.

• Regarding public transportation, 84 percent of each survey group said they never use it. Eleven percent of the general public and 14 percent of REIF participants use it once a month while 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively, use it daily or once a week.

“It should be noted that most of the counties that we surveyed don’t have any form of public transportation,” Hjelle noted.

Some differences between surveyed groups surfaced on airport usage. Both were fairly similar on naming the airport from which they typically depart: 54 percent of the general public and 50 percent of REIF participants named Minneapolis-St. Paul. But Duluth International Airport only gained the favor of 12 percent from the public, while it was favored by 48 percent of REIF respondents.

“More than one fifth of random households surveyed actually never use an airport,” Hjelle said.

Equities

A review of 12 publicly owned companies having large area footprints showed that three had negative year-to-date returns: Ascena (owner of Maurices), Calumet and Enbridge. Calumet, which owns a refinery in Superior, declined by about 70 percent, Ascena by more than 20 percent and Enbridge by about 2 percent, said Paige Ford of UWS.

The 12 regional firms slightly outperformed the S&P 400 Midcap fund from 2009 until mid-2015, when it dropped below the benchmark.

“We believe this is because our index is not very well diversified, so it’s much more volatile to changes in the economy. When oil prices declined, we saw a more dramatic drop than the S&P,” Ford said. But that trend reversed itself in January. “The S&P is up 6.3 percent since January and the REI (Regional Economic Index) is up 14.9 percent,” she said.

Regional business confidence is above the national average, explained College of St. Scholastica School of Business and Technology student Ana Maria Camelo Vega.

Business activity improved during the past six months, according to 38 percent of respondents. Thirty-two percent said it stayed the same and 30 percent felt it worsened. Looking ahead, 42 percent anticipate no change, 37 percent anticipate improvement and 21 percent foresee less activity, she said.

Regarding specific indicators, 34 percent saw an increase in sales revenues while 31 percent experienced a decrease during the past six months. Profits declined for 39 percent of those same people while they increased for just 26 percent. Again projecting forward, 34 percent anticipate sales growth versus 29 percent who expect a decline. Twenty-nine percent anticipate higher profits for the next six months compared with 23 percent who expect a decline.

Many factors were cited as limiting business activity, with the lack of demand heading the list followed by government policy, competition, the shortage of skilled labor, the cost of labor, healthcare legislation and the decline in mining activity.

Indicators for the coming six months will be released March 28 in Lake Superior Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.