Regional road construction gets underway

BusinessNorth Report

It’s orange cone, detour and work zone time again.

Last month, The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled a $1 billion road construction package. While much of that total will be spent in the Twin Cities metro area, there are 26 new projects scheduled for the 2017 construction season in Northeastern Minnesota (District 1), which carry a combined cost of nearly $85 million.

In addition, there several significant carryover projects, which will bring road work in the region to a total value of nearly $146.6 million.

Some of the larger cost projects include:

• Highway 1 – St. Louis County: Reconstruction of 5.8 miles of the highway from west of Six Mile Lake to just east of Bradach Road/Eagles Nest Lake Area. The work consists of straightening and alignment as well as flattening hills along the construction zone. The original bid for the project is $16.4 million. Hoffman Construction Co. is the general contractor. Project completion is expected in July of 2018.

• Highway 1 – Lake County: The project includes resurfacing, drainage improvements and removal of rock outcropping from .3 miles south of the Kawishiwi River to .2 miles west of T-273 and .3 miles southeast of CR 2 to Isabella. Total project cost is estimated at $5.7 million. No contract had been awarded as of press time.

• Highways 27, 73, 289 – Carlton County: Project includes roundabout, resurfacing pavement, accessibility improvements and new turn lanes on Highway 73. Construction is expected to begin May 15 and end on Oct. 27. Northland Constructors is the contractor and the original project bid is $7.1 million.

• I-35 Pine and Carlton counties – Project includes resurfacing pavement, new guardrail and drainage improvements from .9 miles north of CR 33 in Pine County to 1.8 miles south of the Carlton County line. Knife River Group is the contractor and the estimated cost of the project is $11.9 million. Construction will take place from May to September of this year.

• Highway 37 – St. Louis County: This is a resurfacing project from .29 miles east of Highway 169 in Hibbing to the junction of Highway 53. Work will take place from late July to mid-October of this year. KGM contractors is the general contractor and the project carries an estimated price tag of $4.2 million.

• Highway 169 – St. Louis County: Project includes resurfacing and rehabilitation as well as ADA improvements on northbound and southbound lanes from .7 miles west of CR 109 to the junction of Hoover Road. in Virginia. Bids have not been let for this project. The estimated cost is $6.7 million with work to take place from July 17, 2017 to Sept. 1, 2018.

Also on the construction schedule for this year are continuations of several significant projects. The realignment of Highway 53, including bridge, approaches and interchanges at Highway 135 will continue this year. Construction on this project began in the Fall of 2015. The realigned highway is expected to open to traffic in the Fall of 2017 with final work continuing into the summer of 2018. The total project cost is $139 million, with a 2017 value of $50 million. Kiewit is the general contractor.

The Highway 169 conversion from two to four lanes in Itasca County from .66 miles southwest of CR 15 to just east of CR 7 also continues this season. The total project cost is estimated at $5.8 million, with 2017 work coming in at $5 million. Construction will continue into the fall. KGM is the general contractor.