Robert James Oddo September 26, 1947 ~ September 2, 2016

Robert James Oddo of Hart Lake, MN, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 2, 2016. He was 68 years old.

Bob was born on Sept. 26, 1947 in Chicago, IL. His parents were the daughter of Serbian and son of Italian immigrants on the Iron Range, and his mother insisted on moving the young family to Chisholm when Bob was a young boy so that he could be raised near family. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1965, lettering in multiple sports during his time there.

He attended Hibbing Community college and the University of Minnesota before finishing his Bachelor of Science at Bemidji State University. He married his high school sweetheart and taught for a short time in Hinckley before moving his own young family back to the Range. He transitioned into what would become a successful career in sales, first as a door-to-door salesman and later working in economic development and mining and building equipment. He retired from sales and after a few years returned to his earlier passion for education, this time teaching various math courses and mentoring in the Alternative Learning Program at Hibbing High School.

Following the death of his first wife, Bob met and married Janice Shock of Goodland. Their love for each other has been a gift and a healing to both the two of them and to those who care for them. Together with their respective children, they created a new family which continues to thrive after nearly 23 years.

Bob was a talented musician, playing the accordion in a swing band, The Roman Numerals, for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and delighted in spending time in “God’s Country” whenever possible. Whether snowmobiling, four-wheeling, boating, walking, or simply sitting under the pines in his yard, Bob was at home in the outdoors.

Nothing he did for entertainment compared to his love of family and God. He found great joy in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He cultivated a deep connection to his faith, from his boyhood days as an altar server and choir member to his later experiences as a church elder and youth leader with an inspiring fluency in Scripture. He relished sharing knowledge and watching others “get” something, whether in the classroom or elsewhere in life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janice Oddo of Hart Lake; daughter Barbara (Derek) Holbrook of Andover, MA, son James (Samantha) Oddo of Windermere, FL, and step-daughter Gretta Schmidt of San Diego, CA; siblings Charlotte Unseth and Michael (Jodi) Oddo, both of Hibbing; and grandchildren Jude and Gemma Schmidt, Scarlett, Gavin, and Silas Holbrook, and James Oddo, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Oddo, and his first wife, Jeanne (Wahlstrand) Oddo.

A celebration of Bob’s life will take place at the Nashwauk Alliance Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service and a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider honoring Bob’s memory with a donation to the Alliance Church Youth Scholarship Program for Big Sandy Camp. Nashwauk Alliance Church, 825 1st St., Nashwauk, MN 55769 Attn: Youth Scholarship

