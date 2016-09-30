Sheriff’s deputy reinstated

An arbitration decision filed on Aug. 11 reinstates an Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was previously terminated.

The state arbitrator’s decision returns Deputy Michael Bliss to the job with a 30-day suspension without pay. Bliss also is to be compensated for lost wages and benefits from the 31st day after his termination to the date of his reinstatement.

Bliss was initially terminated in Dec. 2015. The Sheriff’s Department cited multiple acts of misconduct as reasons for the termination.

The issue, however, dates back to a Fall 2014 incident in which Bliss had met with another deputy in an interview room. The meeting was later discovered to have been monitored by Office Administrator Anna Cass and Chief Deputy Denise Hirt. Bliss filed a report of the incident with county human resources, which led to an investigation.

Although two criminal charges against Cass were later dropped, the incident was part of the body of evidence used to terminate Bliss. In the arbitration document, the testimony of Sheriff Vic Williams, Cass and Hirt were determined “not credible” by the arbitrator when it differed from the testimony of others.

The arbitrator, David Biggar, further noted that Bliss was the only employee who was disciplined regarding the interview room incident. He concluded, however, that Bliss did violate protocol when he told the deputy with whom he met to come to him with any issues - despite a recent directive not to do so.

The arbitrator also ordered that any reference to the termination be removed from Bliss’ personnel file.