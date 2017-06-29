Shield616 donates to local law enforcement

by Don Basista

On Sunday, June 25, the Nashwauk Alliance Church hosted the presentation of officer protective gear to Nashwauk, Keewatin, and two Sheriff’s Deputies to a standing room only audience. It began with a Spaghetti Dinner and Sporting Gun Raffle Benefit in May of this year, which raised $10,400 from various businesses and people from both communities.

Shield616 is a nonprofit organization that began two years ago and their goal was to get up to date protection for officers against firearms. Shield616 is able to obtain these items from the manufacturer at a discount rate, and with the monies obtained from the May benefit, they received nine protective packages that have a ballistic plate carrier vest, armor plates for the vests that withstand a rifle bullet, trauma kit, ballistic helmet, vortex monocular, and ballistic glasses.

Assisting in donating food for both events were Nashwauk Lutheran, United Methodist, and St. Cecila’s Catholic Churches, all from Nashwauk.

Pastor John Weiher with the Alliance Church said “Our congregation is glad to be given a part in bringing this event together. We are proud to be a part of protecting our local officers, who daily are protecting all of us.”

Sheriff Vic Williams said, “I truly appreciate the community support that brought this to a reality. Without our community supporting us we would be in a battle that would seem overwhelming at times, it is times like this that we know people truly have our backs as we face potential dangers in our daily pursuit to provide public safety.”

Nashwauk Police Chief, Jim Maddern added “The people that become Public Safety Members do so because they want to help the community, and these last two events that resulted in additional protection for our officers on the east end of the county is remarkable in the support we received.” Nashwauk Fire Chief Rob Coughlin said, “We attended and assisted in both events as we work with these officers on certain emergency calls to the community that we both serve and this is our way of showing our support from both the Fire Departments.”

It is quite obvious in attending both functions that community members, businesses, and local churches care and are involved in their support of local law enforcement officers.