Shield616 spaghetti fundraiser

Wilbert Christian, and Gail Bakken, both from Pengilly, attended the Shield616 Spaghetti Dinner Benefit held at the Nashwauk Alliance Church. Shield616 is a non-for-profit that assists in getting local officers better protection against rifle threats. Over 300 sit-down and take-out dinners were served. Nashwauk Assistant Police Chief, Joe Dasovich said, “On behalf of both departments, we want to thank all the volunteers, donators, and people that attend, along with the representatives of Shield616.”