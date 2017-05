Shield616 spaghetti fundraiser

Wilbert Christian, and Gail Bakken, both from Pengilly, attended the Shield616 Spaghetti Dinner Benefit held at the Nashwauk Alliance Church. Shield616 is a non-for-profit that assists in getting local officers better protection against rifle threats. Over 300 sit-down and take-out dinners were served. Nashwauk Assistant Police Chief, Joe Dasovich said, β€œOn behalf of both departments, we want to thank all the volunteers, donators, and people that attend, along with the representatives of Shield616.”