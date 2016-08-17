Skyles accepts county administrator position

By Katie Bily

At last week’s Itasca County Board of Commissioners a number of key personnel changes were noted and accepted.

Brett Skyles, who currently works as IMCare Division Manager, has accepted the county’s top job as administrator. Skyles thanked the board for the opportunity and said he is looking forward to serving Itasca County.

The board also appointed Guy Carlson as the new County Surveyor. Carlson succeeds Tim Wotzka, who retired earlier this year. Judge Loise Lang administered the oath of office to Carlson. His appointed term extends through Dec. 31, 2019.

Linda Nielsen, county recorder, announced that she will be retiring after 36 years of service. The board accepted her resignation, which is effective Oct. 3. The board also appointed Nicolle Zuehlke as interim recorder for the remainder of the elected term, which ends in 2018.

In other business, the board:

• Approved payment of warrants in the amount of $1,448,629.99. The board also approved an expense report dating back more than 60 days in the amount of $214.04.

• Set meeting dates for the Retiree Insurance Discussion. The meetings will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. The meetings will be approximately one hour in length, followed by an open forum for questions. Retirees and active county employees may attend.

• Heard from Circles of Support Executive Director Alice Moren. She noted that the organization focuses on people in poverty. Its Big View Community Engagement work consists of meetings and events that focus on advocating for improving conditions for people in poverty.

• Noted that Itasca County has designated five different locations to bring trees that were blown down by storms. These sites, located at Deer Acres Pit, Buldoc Pit, Cohasset Transfer Station, Culp Lake Pit, and a County Lot in Spang Township, will be open for four weeks, seven days a week, and 24 hours a day. The only site that will not be open 24 hours a day is the site in Cohasset. All locations have signs. These locations are strictly for branches and tree debris.

• Noted that a representative from CivicPlus will be going to each county department to gather input with a focus on county website content.

• Set the date for county tax-forfeited land sale as Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Land Department Building.