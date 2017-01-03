Greg’s Guide Lines by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Back-in-the-bush, exploring, something I love to do but it usually doesn’t pan out the way I hoped it would. In this case, it was a couple of small, semi-private lakes that offer fantastic fishing during the open water period but had a reputation for not giving up a thing during the winter.

Feeling I was just the guy to “crack the case”, I teamed up with guide partner Justin Bailey for a little trek into the backwoods.

Snowmobiles were the key. We had those. A chainsaw was also needed. Justin had that. I had to chuckle when I drove over to pick him up, as I could hear it running in the garage. A plan was coming together.

Reaching our destination, we parked, packed, and took off down a much-neglected trail, which was evident after only going about 200 yards. It was here where we met up with the first of many trees that had fallen across the trail. Logging 101.

For a while, I thought we might have missed the main trail, as it was getting awfully brushy and again with the trees.

Finally, up in the distance, I could see a small snow-covered lake, peeking through the evergreens. What a welcome sight. Was it full of hungry fish? We’d find out.

Cautiously making it out about 100’ or so, we stopped to drill a hole, just to be on the safe side. I heard the little lake had a lot of springs and even though it had very little snow cover and looked to be froze up pretty good, we had to be certain. There was plenty of ice, measuring 14-15” but there was also slush pockets here and there.

Looking at the lay of the land, we picked an area in front of a steep bank, hoping to find a hole, one filled with big panfish.

The first hole revealed 9’ and the next 10’. Making the little body of water look like Swiss cheese, we covered it all and only found 12’ to be the deepest water available. I don’t think we missed anything. I don’t see how we could have.

One would drill and fish, while the other would take the auger and go ahead to repeat the process. I never had a nibble but Justin had two small fish tap his offering. He was guessing they were very small perch. Or perhaps a minnow? The first lake was a bust but that was okay, as the next little hotspot was only a ¼ mile away, if we could find the trail into it. We did.

This one was supposed to have better fish in it, meaning bigger. Again with the drilling process. Again with similar results.

Mother Nature had won on this day but we vowed to be back in the spring and why not? The trail has already been cleared.

The next day, another little adventure took place, one that I had been on many a time but wanted to share with Justin, as it was a new lake for him.

Much of the same, it required snowmobiles, only this time we’d be “running the river”, which can be a little scary at times and this time was no different.

Over the years, I had figured out a safe path to get into the lake but shortly after taking off realized there was more water to deal with than other times. Not to worry. Always looking up ahead, well in advance, I plotted out my trail, observing possible bad-looking ice, slush pockets, and sometimes open water.

Now bear in mind that this isn’t a raging river but a slow-moving current of only 2-3’ or so. Never-the-less, who wants to get wet and spend all day getting a machine out of the drink? Not I.

Sticking close to the shoreline and keeping up my speed, all was going well until I met the otter.

At first, I thought it was a stump sticking out of the water but then recalled there weren’t any obstructions in this piece of the river. I ran my boat through this particular stretch many a time, trimmed up and fairly fast. It was clean.

The otter did a double-take and then stared, as if saying “what in the world are you guys doing?” It was getting a little too hairy so we turned around and headed to another body of water while we were still dry. I’d have to show Justin the lake via another route.

Looking back on our adventures, we could have “gone to the well”, one of several other productive bodies of water that we have been fishing in the past weeks but the curiosity factor takes over from time-to-time. One never knows.

Happy New Year and good luck fishing!