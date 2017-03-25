Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

It was a last, safe ice hurrah, as we drove our trucks all over the lakes, right through last Saturday. Warmer weather now has me in a different mode, using wheelers or just plain walking out, which isn’t bad, as the tote sleds skip along behind with ease.

Saturday’s bite was once again fussy, as it has been for most of the winter. Oh sure, we’ve had some great bites, with fish practically jumping out of the hole but for the most part it has been an unusual season. Many other avid ice anglers agree. I don’t know what it is.

Some think the lakes are fished out but I disagree. There’s something else going on, more than likely related to forage, would be my guess.

Yes, there will be a couple weeks of great ice fishing left but many are already thinking of the open water season. I’ll have to admit that I’m one of them. It’s been a long winter and I’m ready to jump into the boat.

Speaking of boats, I spent last Sunday at the Jaycee’s Home Show. Ray’s Sport & Marine had a small lineup of boats on hand and it sure gets a guy’s blood pumping.

I’m anxiously waiting for the walleye “tournament trail” to start, where once again, Andy Walsh and I will be teamed up. We start out a week after opener on Lake Vermilion in the City Auto Glass Walleye Classic and then set our sights on the AIM Walleye Series, fishing the somewhat “home waters” of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, St. Louis River/Lake Superior, and hopefully ending up in the championship on Lake Vermilion. The GRAHA Walleye Shootout on Pokegama Lake is also mixed in there somewhere.

Then, if time allows, there are a handful of MTT (Minnesota Tournament Trail) events on Big Winnie that have us interested. It all depends on if we can fit them in our schedule. Toss in a few guide trips here and there and the summer is practically booked solid already.

Yes, to say “we’ll be busy” is an understatement. I was just about “walleyed out” after last season but it looks like I’m, once again, ready for another go at it.

Justin Bailey spent several hours, last month, working on an old boat he has had since a kid. It, along with the trailer, has been totally redone and looks pretty sharp. He pulled it up to the Rainy River last Sunday and had trouble in finding a suitable place to launch.

Eventually, he was able to get it in the water and came away with his first successful walleye outing of the year. I guess “if there’s a will, there’s a way.” I thought it was a little early but the always determined Bailey made it happen.

I’m currently working with Tuned Up Custom Rods on a “dual purpose” panfish/walleye rod. My rods, custom wrapped, to match my Pflueger President XT reels (crimson & grey), will be 6’2”, 6’8”, and 7’2”. The super-sensitive, soft, rod tip will detect the slightest of bites, whether it’s a fussy slab crappie or temperamental walleye. I prefer light action rods for walleye fishing and thought “why not?” I’m anxious to try them out.

That’s one thing about Tuned Up Custom Rods, they truly are “custom made” for your fishing pleasure, open water or ice fishing. No matter the species, length, action, handle design, color, etc., they will make a rod according to your specifications.

For more info on Tuned Up Custom Rods, go to their web site at tunedupcustomrods.com. Locally, you can see them at Thousand Lakes Sporting Goods in Cohasset.