Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand A 13’’ crappie caught by Greg Clusiau.

by Greg Clusiau, contributing write

My, what a difference a lake makes. In anxious anticipation of finding a few fall, deep-water crappie, I started my search with a little, hidden gem in northern Itasca county. This Lake, which I’ll call “Lake #1”, is small in size, slightly under 90 acres, and is basically shallow, except for a small portion. These characteristics make it fairly easy to find fish and it’s one that I make productive, annual fall visits to. I normally never give this lake a go this early but figured “maybe?”

I was wrong. After scouring the little fishery, shallow and deep, all I could come up with were a handful of small largemouth bass, a couple northern pike, and one lone sunfish. I’d like to know where the crappies were hiding out, as I tried in the weeds and all the way out to the deeper depths, nothing. Maybe this is why I never try this lake early in the fall season. It should have been easy enough to figure out but that wasn’t the case.

With air temperatures dipping into the low-40’s overnight, I hoped lake temperatures would be dropping right along with them. However, the water temp on “Lake 1” ranged from 68º to 71º, still way to warm in my opinion. Hmm, what to do?

When it comes to fishing, or most any sport dealing with Mother Nature, you can’t just figure it out on paper. It doesn’t work that way. You have to document your outings, over a long period of time, and go from there.

Lakes have a history of producing at different times, no matter the size. A prime example is “Lake #2”, which I visited the very next day after being shut out.

Practically doing a “180”, I then did an about-face and went to check out a lake of much larger proportions, measuring almost 11,000 acres. The only obvious common trait between the two bodies of water was the fact that they both had the majority of the lake being somewhat shallow and only one major deeper hole in which fish would migrate to, in preparation of the winter months ahead. This lake also had a history of producing fall crappie well in advance and most others.

Arriving early, I zipped out to the “crappie hole” and starting looking around. As expected, fish were all over and the very first crappie caught was pushing the 13” mark, very nice. I went on to catch thirty fish or so, going home with a nice limit of slab crappie. “Lake #2” had lived up to its expectations as an early fall producer.

I just can’t see myself going back there, as I usually only make one or two trips to the lake each fall, mainly out of curiosity, and it never lets me down. I prefer to check it off the list and move on to see what else is happening.

There’s another local lake that is always the first to produce each fall but I haven’t gone there yet. Although I’ll be making a visit very soon, just to see, just to say “hello, I’m back, did you miss me? I’ll see you next fall”. That’s pretty much the way it goes. The fish are smaller but usually very active. Never-the-less, I get bored quite easily and will move on to other waters. That’s the fun part for me. I wonder how many different lakes I’ll fish this fall? It will be interesting.

Part of my fall fishing arsenal isn’t only for deep-water crappie. The lead core rods and crank baits are always along and the reason being is that I’m fishing for “deep fish”, crappie and whatever else is down there, hopefully walleyes.

However, most of my experimental trolling in the depths has resulted in only northern pike. Sometimes a slab crappie latches onto a #5 Shad Rap. That’s always exciting.

I’ll keep at it, looking over the deep water. Some lakes have walleye moving shallow in the fall but then again, certain lakes have them deeper and that’s what I’m all about during the fall season.

I should mention that I’m not incognito anymore, as I have a “Greg’s Guide Lines” sticker on each side of my boat. White lettering, it stands out pretty good and can be seen for a long way off. A big “thank you” goes out to Silvertip Graphic Signs and Designs in Grand Rapids for the excellent work.

With that being said, if you see me out on the water, or on the highway, etc., and have a good story, photograph, or just plain want to talk fishing, feel free to flag me down. I’ll share with you what I’m doing to catch fish and maybe even pick up a tip or two from you!