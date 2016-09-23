Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand Photos by Greg Clusiau

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

She’s slowly cooling down and it’s making finding those fall panfish a little easier. Right now, most lakes are in that 64-66º range and although the fish aren’t deep yet, they are being found in transition areas, which usually means the main breakline leading into the main lake basin.

Put it like this. First-ice panfish, especially crappies, are normally found in the deeper waters of average depth lakes. My favorite first-ice lakes have maximum depths in the 25-35’ range. This makes finding fish a whole lot easier. Try fishing a lake in the 50’ depth, or more, and it seems there are just too many hiding places. During these conditions, they usually suspend and roam about the main lake basin, making them harder to pinpoint. Therefore, my favorite fall crappie lakes are those with depths in that “happy medium.”

I’ve done well on three lakes thus far and have checked out sixteen different bodies of water over the last two weeks or so. Many of these lakes are first time fall visits, and haven’t panned out. This is like a regular fall ritual for me and there’s plenty of water to pick from. Living and doing the majority of my fishing in Itasca county, home to over 1,000 lakes, I never run out of places to fish.

Some of “my” better lakes haven’t been checked out yet because I know from past experiences that they won’t be producing until some of the other lesser quality lakes begin. That just comes from over thirty years of experience in fishing for deep water fall crappie.

So, the way it stands right now, I’m 3 for 16, which sounds like some of the Minnesota Twins hitters. However, once the water temperatures cool down a little more, I’ll be batting close to 1.000.

I’ve witnessed some anglers struggling and this is usually the result of not being able to keep the boat still enough for an almost perfect vertical presentation, especially when in deeper water. Add a little wind and it’s even harder to maintain proper boat control.

Fishing deep, be sure to use more weight than you would under “normal” situations. By this, I mean using heavier jigs, something that looks like it would be used for walleyes, etc.

I really like Northland Tackle “Fire-Ball” jigs because the short shank, wide gap hooks give your presentation a more compact appearance. You can get away with ¼ oz. jigs or larger, depending on the mood of the fish. I’ve done very well when the fish have been very aggressive by using a large jig and a 3” twister-style tail. They eat it up.

However, there are times when they don’t care for a large presentation and this is when most anglers struggle. They’re using jigs and minnows, a basic summer crappie bait, and are having a tough time in putting fish in the boat. This is when they should consider switching to the smallest minnow in the pail or even a piece of the minnow, just enough to give your lure a little lip-smacking scent. If this doesn’t work, switch to small plastic trailers. These things work well and the selection nowadays is almost unlimited and most of them are scented.

If big jigs aren’t cutting it, switch over to the smaller 1/32 or 1/16 oz. leadhead jigs and use added weight to get them down to the fish. This is usually all it takes.

If this still doesn’t “trip their trigger”, use your basic winter fishing jigs, with tiny plastics or wax worms. You’d be surprised at how many big fish can be caught on a little tungsten jigs and you just may find that the mother lode of big sunfish have been down there all the while but didn’t care to nibble on a minnow.

My last outing had me bringing along the Vexilar and a “Bull Whip” ice fishing rod made by Tuned Up Custom Rods. I forgot how much fun it is to pull in a big crappie with a small rod designed for ice fishing inside a shelter.

All I had to do is place the floating transducer over the side of the boat and fish next to it as one would do during the hard water months. The key here is to keep a tight line on the transducer cord, keeping it as short as possible so it doesn’t “wander” away from the boat.

This is a great way to catch fall panfish, as you can see them rising up to hit your bait, much like during the winter. Give it a try.