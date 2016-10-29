Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

It was a guide trip a few weeks ago, when a little bird (not sure what kind) landed on one of my clients fishing rods. It sat there for a second or two and took off. We laughed. I have never had this happen before. Yes, fishing was a little slow at the time but it was still better than having cobwebs on the rod.

Sharing a cabin with the legendary Steve Fellegy for the weekend, we had plenty of time to tell stories and just plain visit. Here’s another interesting tidbit that came up. Steve has caught walleyes in 42 states and if I’m not mistaken those are the only ones in the nation that have walleye.

You know it’s cold out when the water temperature drops two degrees throughout the day, which is what happened on a Leech Lake guide trip. We started out fishing in the morning when it was 57º and finished at 55º. Normally, it’s just the opposite. I should mention that the air temperature was hovering around 32º in the morning. Yes, it was cool, to say the least.

I don’t know what it is but doesn’t it always feel a whole lot colder fishing in the boat during late fall than it does when ice fishing? Maybe it’s the dampness but this phenomenon has always puzzled me, as I am wearing the same super-warm ice fishing clothes and boots and am never cold on the ice. Hmm.

I keep a log of my fall crappie fishing outings. Looking back, it can help me in determining which lake to fish (and why). Now sometimes I fish two, maybe three, lakes in a day but as of this writing, last Monday, October 17, 2016, I have had 46 outings and that’s in a matter of six weeks! It’s what I do.

Fishing takes priority for me, when compared to hunting, and that’s why I declare myself an average deer hunter, at best, as I fish in the boat until it’s too cold to take and by then it’s usually time for the whitetail season. Think about it. There are 52 weeks in a year and two of them are spent hunting. Most all other weeks are spent fishing in some manner.

GPS waypoints make it so nice to find your favorite fishing holes but when it comes to staying “on the spot” I prefer the old fashioned method of tossing out a marker buoy. It’s a whole lot easier staying on fish when you have something visual, a reference point, to relate to. Trying to stay on a GPS waypoint is sometimes difficult and can have you practically going in circles, not good.

I finally found a large school of crappies and to make things easier (very windy out) I tossed out a bright orange marker buoy. No one else was on the lake so I didn’t worry about anyone moving in on me, which is always a problem when there happens to be an inconsiderate angler nearby. That’s the downside of using a marker.

Calling it a day, I headed back to the access to find three anglers just heading out. I thought “good luck in finding crappies”, as I fish this body of water more than anyone in the fall and at times it can be very tough. It was also 3:30 pm and on many lakes, especially this one, fall crappie start slowing up, preferring to bite better during the mid-day hours.

It wasn’t until the next day, on a different lake, when I went to toss out my marker, that I realized I had left it out on the lake. I just laughed and wondered if the anglers spotted my marker and if so, did they catch any fish (it was a tough bite), and if they did see it, did they leave it? To be honest, I hope they saw the marker, caught a bunch of crappie, and left the marker.

Before I realized just where I left my marker, I spotted an orange marker on another lake I was fishing and thought “oh, there it is”, as I had been on this lake a couple days prior. I fish so many different lakes that it’s hard to keep track of things (hence, the fall crappie fishing log). I motored over to it and began reeling it up, while watching some activity at a nearby cabin. When I got to the anchor weight, I then realized it wasn’t mine, as it was affixed with a huge snap-swivel. Oops. I quickly tossed it back where I found it.

Back in the day, before GPS availability, I used to use a lot of marker buoys and even painted some of them black, for those high-traffic days. They are extremely hard to see, especially when it’s windy and wavy. I can’t begin to tell you how many I plumb forgot or just couldn’t find.

Tackle Tamer, made in Keewatin, makes a mini size marker buoy for those discreet, secret little spots. I have some and they are small. They work well but keep your eyes on where they are, as they are hard to see, which is exactly what you want when other boats are around. They even make them in black!