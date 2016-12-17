Greg’s Guide Lines by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Browsing through a stack of old magazines, I came across a few “Ice Team Reports” from the late 90’s. I used to be a regular contributor to these popular ice fishing magazines and thought I’d share one of the articles and make a few comparisons from today. This one is titled “Guiding on Ice:”

Several years ago, I had the crazy thought of starting a winter guide service. No one else was doing it on a personal level, providing individual shelters, Vexilars, and all necessary equipment to be successful on the ice. There are quite a few guides in my neck of the woods, Itasca county in northern Minnesota, but most all of them are idle during the winter months. (Nowadays, there are a lot of them.)

It was my growing ice fishing confidence that led to this decision. I managed to fish the hard water about 100 times a season and was doing my best to stay on the cutting edge. (I’m still able to get out about that many times or more, now that I’m retired. As far as the cutting edge, yes, I’m still there.)

Let me guide you through a typical guided ice outing. It all starts with the initial contact. My first question for them is “what do you like to fish for?” The most popular species through the ice, in my area, are crappie, bluegill, perch, pike, and walleye and although I’ve guided for most all species, these fish are usually our primary targets.

Best action for our state fish, the walleye, usually comes during the lowlight periods of first light and sunset. This leaves the better part of the day to fish for something else. What could be better?

We generally start out the morning by fishing for panfish and stick with these fish throughout the day. If my clients want a little walleye action as well, we’ll often move up to the shallows or even to another lake and set up for the evening bite. Moving from lake to lake is my favorite style of fishing because it doesn’t take long and it increases my client’s chances of catching a variety of fish.

Usually, 4-wheel drive ATVs are the preferred mode of transportation, once the ice gets thick enough (about 6 inches). ATVs work well until the snow deepens. Then it’s snowmobile time and will remain so until the ice gets thick enough to support a full-size pickup truck. I prefer 14-16” of ice for the heavier vehicles. If the snow gets too deep, we’ll stick with the snowmobile.

Upon reaching our destination, I’ll drill a bunch of holes and look for fish with my electronics. I have used just about every type of electronics available on the market and find that the Vexilar FL-8 is the best product for my needs. Usually it doesn’t take long to locate fish because I always “pre-fish” before each guide trip. (I’m still using Vexilars but my recent favorite is the FLX-28.)

Once I’ve found what appear to be productive holes, the shelters are set up and heaters are lit. This only takes a few seconds because I use the popular flip-over Fish Traps.

Each Trap is outfitted with the essentials, which includes a Vexilar, heater, Berkley Dave Genz “Lightning Rods” with Abu Garcia reels, ice skimmer, minnow net, a variety of bait, fish bucket, and an assortment of lures. (I still use the Fish Traps but now use mostly Pflueger reels, perfectly placed on Tuned Up Custom Rods.)

Prior to placing my clients in their respective shelters, heaters are lit and a crash course in reading a Vexilar takes place. Then I drill more holes, looking for active fish. If the action slows in anyone’s hole, they can easily relocate to a new one. Sometimes you have to keep at it to be productive, while at other times, you may not have to move at all. This is great, especially when it’s cold out. It all depend on the fish.

In Minnesota, we’re allowed two lines for ice fishing. Normally, we fish with one, when panfishing, which leaves us the option of setting a tip-up nearby for northern pike.

One rod or two? Just about the only time we use two lines for panfish is when the fish are a bit finicky. When this happens, you may as well up your odds and watch two rods. The main rod will be in your hands so you can watch your bait on the electronics. The other will be held by a rod holder, aka a “dead stick.”

When the fish are really biting, it is almost impossible to use more than one rod. I’ve tried many a time to manage two rods during a hot bite and it usually results in losing too many fish. You’re much better off with one.

Toward the end of the day, we may move, as previously mentioned, and set up for walleyes. It’s all up to the clients.

Every guide has some sort of game plan. Because I spend a ton of time, fishing a variety of lakes, I always have a back-up plan in case the fishing is tough. Moving from spot to spot on the same lake can produce, but generally, when the fishing is slow in one spot on a certain body of water, it is usually equally as slow in other spots and moving to another lake can save the day.

After re-reading/re-writing this article, I was surprised to find that things haven’t changed all that much in the last 20 years or so. You still have to do your homework, pre-fish a good deal, use the latest and greatest state-of-the-art equipment, and treat your clients well. (Greg Clusiau, Justin Bailey Fishing & Guide Service)