Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Mother Nature was downright nasty last weekend. Oh, it may have been just fine if you were hunting a secluded and protected trail for grouse but if fishing on the waters of a larger lake like Leech, it was challenging to say the least, as high winds made it miserable, especially on Friday, when they reached 20 mph.

However, if you were able to position your boat as close to the rocky shores as possible and keep it there without incident, walleye fishing was pretty darn good.

Leech Lake is alive and well my friends and the quality of fish caught during this group guide event was mighty impressive. Limits of fat, healthy fish came back to our base camp at Trapper’s Landing Resort and several big fish were released as well.

If you’re thinking of doing a little more fishing before ice covers the lake, Leech Lake would be a good choice. The limit is four fish under 20” and a lot of our fish were in the 18-19 ½” range. It just doesn’t get much better when comparing the quality of fish. They were nice indeed.

Tucked up near windy, rocky points and shorelines, they positioned themselves anywhere from 3-7’ of water and were “on the bite” when found.

Most anglers were using jigs and minnows but a few, like famed fisherman Steve Fellegy, used slip bobbers to fill the live well. He’s one of the best bobber fishermen I know, if not the best.

Steve and I shared a cabin at Trapper’s Landing and I think we were the two oldest guides in the bunch so naturally we had more than enough stories to share.

Fellegy has been in the fishing business his entire life, starting out as a fishing guide at his parents resort on Mille Lacs Lake when he was in his early teens. From there, he went on to own the resort and competed in several major walleye tournaments.

As a member of the media, I was an observer in a PWT (Pro Walleye Trail) championship on Lake of the Woods many years ago and saw him win the thing and there’s a bit of a story behind it.

Steve was a good friend of the late ex-Minnesota Viking linebacker, Wally Hilgenberg, and they fished many tournaments together. Taking Hilgenberg’s advice, he used a famed Bud Grant strategy and played a mind game on his competitors.

Even on the coldest of days, Grant had his players pretty much standing at attention on the sidelines, taking in the bitter cold with not a heater in sight. I remember it well and was duly impressed, thinking “wow, those guys are tough. The cold weather doesn’t bother them at all!”

Fellegy used the same strategy on this bitter championship in October. As I said, I was an observer and got to ride along with a different pro for each of the three days and let me tell you “it was cold!”

I had on my warmest of ice fishing gear and it was miserable. It was so cold that I couldn’t even handle my camera, when riding full throttle, all the way to Birchdale, with Marty Glorvigen. I tried to take a photo of him while running up the river but couldn’t hang on to the camera long enough to get a good shot so I put it away. Of course, Glorvigen was tucked behind a console and windshield, wearing a ski mask and goggles, while I was in the open air, going some 50 mph or so.

Fellegy, over the course of the three-day event, could be seen running his tiller boat wide open, past other participants, wearing no hat or gloves, with his jacket wide open. It certainly got my attention and I recall an observer who fished with him saying “well I just fished with someone who is ten times tougher than I am.” That was my good buddy Scott Danielson from Chisholm, who made the trip up north to fill a much needed observer slot. It was so cold that no one wanted to ride along for an entire day.

And it worked. One of the anglers was turning around to look at him when he had a strike and because of his awkward posture at the moment, he wasn’t able to get a good hook set, therefore making him lose the fish and weigh in one fish short of the tournament limit. The guy finished near the top but it was Steve that won the big check.

I’ll have to touch base with him again and write an entire article, as there is just too much to share here. So interesting, so funny.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors. Be safe, have fun, and good luck!