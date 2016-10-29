Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand Photo by Greg Clusiau Terry Maciej, Swan Lake, enjoyed a sunny, productive day of crappie fishing last week with Greg Clusiau.

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Temps are falling, air as well as water, and that means I’ll be putting the boat away for the winter sometime in the very near future, like maybe in a week or two, depending. It also signifies that the firearms deer season is fast approaching, getting underway November 5.

This works out perfect for me, as it’s usually too cold to be in the boat but not so to sit in a deer stand. I’ll fish until the end of the month and possibly into November a tad but then the boat will be brought to Ray’s Sport & Marine to get winterized. From then on out, it’ll be two weeks of deer hunting and shortly after, ice fishing, if Upper Red Lake is ready by then and it usually is. It always amazes me how a monstrous lake like Upper Red can freeze up before some of our small, local waters.

My fall crappie adventures have me at 55 different outings so far this fall. That amazes me as well. I sure wish I would have starting keeping a fall crappie journal 30 years ago, when I first got into this phase of the sport. I can’t imagine the information it would reveal.

My last trips out on the water had water temps in the 51º range. Fish were bunched up and fishing was very good. I’ve been using smaller baits, like small (1/32 oz.) hair jigs, tipped with a waxworm, and have been catching a lot of nice bluegills. Most fall panfish anglers are in the jig/minnow mode and although they are having fun and catching their fair share of crappie, I think if they reduced down in size, they’d be surprised at just what else is swimming below them. The little jigs, by the way, catch plenty of crappie as well and some big ones at that.

This is also a great time to catch a trophy walleye or two. They have put on the old feed bucket and are chowing down with gusto. All one needs to do is to slowly boat around until a fish is spotted and then drop down a large minnow on the end of a live bait rig. Dangle it in front of their face long enough and they’ll eventually bite.

Ryan Berzins, a member of the Justin Bailey Guide Team, practiced this method last week on a local guide trip. Yes, some very nice walleyes were boated and then you always have that surprise fish every now and then. This time it was a big eel pout. Categorized as “the Rodney Dangerfield of the fish world”, they get absolutely no respect. The colors of these fish, however, are gorgeous. Just ask Jason Rylander, a Bemidji fishing guide, who specializes in these creatures throughout the ice fishing season.

A visit to your local flowage can offer stellar walleye fishing as well, especially during this time of the year. That’s another timely, end of the season, bite that can be very rewarding. For major action, head to major rivers like the Rainy River or the Mississippi.

I sighted in my rifle last weekend, which is quite unusual for me, as I usually wait until the last minute. What happened was a long string of crappie outings, going every day, finally caught up with me so I took the day, Sunday, off.

The plan was to sight in the rifle and set up a deer stand and get back home in time to watch the Vikings game. Now was that a poor plan or what? What a stinker of a game that turned out to be. About 2:00 pm, I was wishing I was sitting in the boat somewhere. Never-the-less, I’m just about ready for the deer opener. How sweet is that?

Visits to a couple of my deer hunting spots revealed an overabundance of water. I didn’t realize we received that much rain. With that said, make sure to wear knee-boots when checking out your hunting area, as there’s a lot of standing water out there. For those that won’t be heading into the woods until opening day, don’t be surprised if you can’t even reach your stand.

I’d like to mention my last crappie trip and that was with Tuned Up Custom Rods pro staffer and rod builder Cal Flander. Cal has personally built all my rods, whether summer or winter. Flander, who spends a good deal of time musky fishing, never had a chance to try out the crappie rods, first hand, until he hopped into my boat last Saturday. Needless-to-say, he was thrilled with the results, as several nice crappie and bluegill made their way aboard.