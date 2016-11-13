Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand Photo by Greg Clusiau It was another successful Minnesota deer season for Celia Clusiau, who bagged this nice 8 point buck on opening day. As a young hunter, she already has seven deer to her credit.

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Another opening weekend of the Minnesota firearms deer season is now in the books and what a weekend it turned out to be. The deer, for me anyway, were non-existent but the weather was unbelievable and had me thinking “I should have never put my boat away.”

Early morning rifle shots were heard quite regularly, signaling the official start to the season. That always gets one pumped, knowing there are deer around and that you might have a good chance at filling your tag. However, it seemed to quiet down after a few hours and continued to stay like that until the sun was low in the sky. It was during this time, that shots were once again heard, though far less frequent than the morning hours.

Sunny weather in the sixties has a tendency of keeping deer somewhat stationary during the mid-day hours. It’s just too warm for them to be running around. There are, however, exceptions. The rut will do that.

The cozy temps had me dozing off from time-to-time, even though I got plenty of sleep the night before. It was just too comfortable, if there is such a thing.

Never one to sit for long periods, I used to find it hard to stay put for an entire day. Of course, back in the day, we never had stands that would allow this. Many times, they were just a couple 2x4s placed between two trees. But there we sat, even when 10 below zero. If I put in a full two hours back then, it was something to be proud of.

Nowadays, we have finally wised up and are sitting almost as comfortable as we would back home in the living room. Private property allows one to make luxurious deer stands and best of all leave them there year ‘round. Hunting in these conditions can add to your success rate, as you have no desire to get down. Sit long enough and you’ll eventually see something. Build it and they will come.

Using only a ladder stand, I managed to hunt the first day from dark to dark and for me that’s quite an accomplishment. A backpack, full of supplies, kept me entertained throughout the day but panic almost set in when I finished off that last peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Although, I think I need a new thermos. My coffee wasn’t piping hot as it should be.

It was quiet. Too quiet. I never even saw a bird or squirrel, let alone a deer. That always makes it tough to stay in the stand. I like action. Something to look at. It was so boringly quiet that I took great pleasure at watching a large tree leaf break loose and slowly float past my gun barrel. And the noise it made when finally hitting the ground was surprising. Yes, it was that still.

Back at base camp, I was informed that Celia, my son’s oldest daughter, had bagged a very nice 8 point buck. Shot during the waning hours of the day, we now had to head back out into the woods to field dress and bring it home.

That was deer number seven for her, which is quite impressive for such a young hunter. It does, however, have a ton to do with her father Kris, who makes sure she does things properly and has all the right gear to do so. I give him a lot of credit. He has three girls and all of them are hunting this season, which keeps him more than busy.

Day two had different planning. I would hunt for a half day and then retreat to the living room so I could watch the Minnesota Vikings make fools of themselves again. Unreal. I should have stayed put.

Yes, the weather is great for sitting in a deer stand but I certainly wish it would cool down some, at least to the point where there’s a little freezing taking place at night. I’m anxiously awaiting the ice fishing season to get underway but it appears that we’re not even close to that happening.

Have fun out there, be quiet, good luck, and be safe.