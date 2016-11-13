Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

It was a most wonderful fall season for catching crappie so I decided to make one last trip for walleye before putting the boat away. Maybe I should have quit right then and there, after the crappie fun, as I struggled big time in catching anything at all.

A trip to the Mississippi River, that runs into Little Winnie, was more-or-less based on memories of fishing it many years ago with good buddy Brian Griffith of Deer River. Back in the day, Brian and I used to do quite well there. I even ran a few very successful guide trips on that piece of river but last Sunday was a totally different story.

I haven’t fall fished there in years and have never seen the river so low, about 3-4’ less than normal. This called for slowly making my way to the lake, just in case a new sandbar or tree placed itself in the way. I used to love running the river at near high speed but not under these conditions.

Another thing that was immediately apparent was the unusual clarity of the river, being almost gin clear. Hmm, shallow and clear? That’s never any good, especially if you plan on doing a little river fishing. And it wasn’t. Only one lone perch was coaxed into biting at the river’s mouth.

Not wanting to waste the trip, I headed to nearby Cut Foot Sioux and knew I might be in trouble here as well, when only five vehicles were spotted, parked at the public access. Two of them were duck hunters, which might have been a lot more productive on this day.

Out on the lake, and into most every bay and weedline, baitfish covered the graph. Conditions like this make it almost impossible to catch anything at all so I guess I should have been happy with the few perch that came aboard.

Needless-to-say, it was bust on the last day of fishing in my boat, as plans were made to put it away after the weekend. I wanted to fish right up until deer season and that’s just what happened but I know that I’ll kick myself next week when I’m sitting in the stand it’s once again great weather for fishing. I guess I can wait until first ice, maybe.

Final deer stand duties were taken care of last week. I thought I was all set until my son noticed the opening day forecast, which predicted rain, and ordered an umbrella for me. One more trip to the stand had to be made for installation.

The “tick count”, after my few outings in the woods, is holding at only one so far and that’s pretty darn good. We’ll see how many I end up with after the hunting season closes. I hate those things.

Sighting in my rifle, I managed a couple well-placed shots at 100 yards and decided to call it good. If it’s a poor shot, I’ll pass. There’s nothing I hate more than wounding an animal. That’s bad enough but if you can’t track it down, it’s even worse. I’ve lost a few in the past and it’s something I think of every deer season.

I also recall passing on a monster buck many years ago. There it stood, broadside, head down and eating. I watched it for several minutes and contemplated shooting but it was just too far of a shot and I was using a .30-30 rifle with open sights. There was just no way I could have made a well-placed shot. Besides, there wasn’t any snow for tracking if I did get lucky enough to hit it. I recall this moment every season as well but have no regrets. It was the right call.

Yes, the umbrella should help keep me comfortable, rain or shine, but there are other things that factor into an enjoyable day in the woods. One of them is the proper footwear. Are you prepared to sit for long periods of time? I’ve noticed the older I get, the more patience I have. At least when it comes to sitting in a deer stand.

My badly weather-checked old knee boots finally made their way to the garbage can after years of faithful duty. I noticed a leak in them while launching the boat at some of our shallow landings. Not good. They were replaced with a pair of insulated Muck Boots, which I’m thinking I’ll be wearing right into the ice season.

Also, if you plan on doing a fair amount of sitting and want to keep warm, you may want to have a proper breakfast before heading out. Something to keep in mind is a high protein meal like bacon, eggs, sausages, etc. increase a hunter’s metabolic rate about 30 percent. In contrast, a meal of carbohydrates, pancakes and syrup, only increases a hunter’s metabolic rate about five percent. Carbohydrates such as a chocolate bar (yes, Halloweeen was just here and you should have plenty of candy laying around), however, provide a quick burst of energy when you’re tired. (from Outdoor Life’s Deer Hunter’s Year Book).

Good luck to all the hunters this weekend, be sure of your target, have fun, and enjoy the Great Outdoors.