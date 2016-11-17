Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand Chris Kunze of Keewatin Taxidermy bagged this big buck last week.

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Oh, oh. Another deer season is quickly coming to an end and I don’t have my buck yet! I’ve only seen a couple of them but both have been of very nice quality.

One was on a day when Justin Bailey and I decided to go for a ride and do a little road hunting. This is something I usually never do but I was tired out from a series of long days in the woods and needed to rest up a bit. It sounded like a good idea. I didn’t care if we saw one or not.

I should mention that my interpretation of “road hunting” doesn’t mean that we shoot from a roadway, as that would never happen. I mainly look for fresh tracks, to give me an idea of deer movement. If it takes place on public property, great. But if it happens to be private, we just keep moving on. Other safety factors like nearby buildings, etc. are also taken into consideration, as well as making sure we are well off the road.

Shortly after leaving home, a nice doe crossed the road in front of us. Looking back, over her shoulder, I said “I’ll bet there’s a buck behind her.” We slowed but kept on going. Looking in the rear-view mirror, Justin said “there it is” and pulled over.

As nice a buck as one would want, it stopped on the shoulder of the road, sized things up, and disappeared back into the woods. It was a big animal, with a high rack, and would be considered a trophy to most, me included.

Thinking it would keep on following the doe, I went off in her direction and found a nice place to sit about 300 yards off the road. The wind was in my favor, blowing right in my face. All I had to do was wait. It seemed too easy.

Justin found a little trail on the other side of the road and looped around, just in case, and he was right. Here the doe had crossed back across the road to be with the buck, which was just the opposite of what I expected to happen. At that point, I was sitting in “no man’s land” but Justin, on the other hand, ended up being very close to them both.

At only fifty yards away, he could see the buck moving its head around and could see the whole face on one occasion. Thick, heavy brush prevented him from shooting and it eventually just walked away. He questioned his decision, several times, but I think it was the right call.

By the way, he ended up with six woodticks, Me? None.

Okay, here’s another one. I like this one stand but it’s old and the ladder rungs aren’t safe anymore. With that in mind, I posted myself on the edge of a clearing, within close distance to the rickety, old shooting platform. It used to be a good spot to “ground sit” but now the brush has grown up to the point where it’s too hard to see.

After two hours of seeing nothing, I thought “what the heck, I’m going to fix that stand so it can be used” and went back to repair it. Intending to fix it in the first place, I had brought along a small bow saw for cutting new rungs and wire to wrap them in place. No hammering would take place. It was stealth mode time.

There I was, halfway up the ladder, twisting wire, when I heard a loud “thump, thump” off to my right. It was windy and hard to hear anything at all but the loud thumping got my attention. A very nice “shooter buck”, 8-10 points, bounced right on past me and then started walking, only 25 yards away.

The wind was right and it couldn’t smell me but I did have a slight problem. That being my gun was propped up against a tree, about 20’ away. Needless-to-say, the deer just wandered off and I couldn’t get a shot once I reached my rifle.

I felt like that cartoon of a hunter, answering the call of nature, reaching for his gun with his pants down. Only I was stuck on a ladder.

My youngest granddaughter, Claire, age 10, bagged a nice doe last weekend and much like her older sister, Celia, it took place at dusk so field dressing and hauling out took place in the dark. Also, we had to do a little searching, with flashlights, to locate the animal, which is always tough to do in the dark, especially when there’s no snow. Congratulations to Claire but I wish these girls would start getting their deer during the daylight, like noon or so.

My hunting season will come to a close on Friday, as Justin and I will be in the Twin Cities Saturday and Sunday, attending the Blaine “Hardwater Ice Fishing Expo”. Yes, ice fishing is just around the corner, even though there doesn’t seem to be any cold weather on the horizon. It’s coming. Trust me. It always does.

We’ll be working at the IceFishing Innovations booth, along with ExCel Outdoors. Stop by and say hello!

Good luck hunting, be safe.