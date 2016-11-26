Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Well folks, it’s all happening. The firearms deer season has officially come to a screeching halt, except for muzzle loaders, and ice fishing is just around the corner.

I ended my season by heading up north last Friday morning with my son, Kris. Planning to hunt the Little Bear Lake area with my brother, Bruce, who resides there, we arrived late morning. Bruce was already in his stand so a walk in the woods to visit him was in order.

I hated to interrupt his deer hunting but cell coverage is non-existent up there so a phone message wouldn’t do. It worked out perfect, however, as he was getting ready to head back to the house. Not in any hurry to hunt, we joined him.

There was a slight break in the snowfall activity, which prompted my decision to hunt up there. I thought that we might get lucky and it was all we were going to get. Boy was I wrong.

Sitting in Bruce’s kitchen, several cups of coffee were consumed, as we visited and talked of the recent deer season. Joel, another brother, showed up too.

We sat there too long. When it came time to leave, I quickly realized that we had overstayed our welcome, as far as Mother Nature was involved anyway. County road 52 was terrible. The heavy snow had trees bent over, with some of them broke off and lying in the road.

I was already having a hard time in seeing the road and this was the easy part of our trek back home. Heading past Donny Newman’s house, I told Kris “we might have to spend the night at Donny’s.”

It was bittersweet, reaching highway 65. We had made it to the main highway but now we had to drive another 25 miles in a blinding snowstorm. Not good. Windshield wipers were cleaned up and off we went, with Joel following behind.

Part way into the ride, Kris said “stay away from the ditches, there’s a lot of water in them.” He was right and the fact that most all of them were steep didn’t help matters. It got me to thinking that maybe I shouldn’t wear a seatbelt, in case we went into a ditch filled with water. I’d like to be able to get out of the truck in a hurry.

Then again, what if we had a head-on accident? The seat belts stayed on. It didn’t matter if I was going 20 mph.

Thank God, all vehicles met, maybe 5-6 of them, had their headlights on. That gave me enough warning to edge over to the side of the road, giving them as much space as possible.

It was a white-knuckled, hair-raising ride and one that I soon won’t forget. Hazardous road conditions usually never bother me but I was downright scared on this one.

Getting Kris safely home, I then made my way back to Keewatin, a short stretch that had seven vehicles either stuck or in the ditch. I later heard the count was twenty-seven from Nashwauk to Hibbing.

Once home and with dry clothes on, I noticed I missed a call on my cell phone. It was Joel. I called back and was informed he was one of those people stuck along the road. Here, I had driven right on past him. I didn’t really care to go back on those treacherous roads but returned to bring him home.

Yes, it was quite an adventure. However, the heavy snow fell into open waters and that cooled it down to the point of freezing. I think we’re going to be in good shape here shortly.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors!