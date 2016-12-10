Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

The annual St. Paul Ice Fishing Show has come and gone and what a show it was. A lack of sufficient ice for fishing always does this. People are excited to get out on the lakes but have nowhere to go. Except for the show that is. Hence the overwhelming and anxious crowds.

It’s always hard for me, as I love first ice fishing. The fish usually bite very well and it is sort of an early winter ritual.

There have been times when I had already drilled dozens of holes, catching an equal amount of fish, and then had the obligation of heading down to St. Paul.

One of those times occurred when Terry Wickstrom and I did a first ice television show for Mountain States Fishing. After a successful filming outing on a little lake north of Nashwauk, we went to the sports show with video and still photos in hand. People couldn’t believe it. There was no ice anywhere.

Once back home, we found the entire lake had given up it’s hard water surface and only open water remained. That was the only year that I fished first ice on the same lake twice, as a week later it was ready to go again.

The shows are great events to touch base with those that you haven’t seen in quite a while, even though many of us don’t live that far away from one another. Here are a few of my encounters.

Brian Brosdahl, also famously known across the ice belt as “Bro” – It’s always good to touch base with him and his wife, Heather, who most always accompanies him. Living in the Max area, he has fished the same lakes as I have for decades.

Working the Frabill booth, Bro was only a short distance away from my headquarters at Tuned Up Custom Rods. We’ve fished together a time or two and have done a two television shows together, one was fall walleye fishing on Leech Lake and the other ice fishing for crappie on Big Bowstring. Naturally, I had to get my tournament partner, Andy Walsh, over there for a quick photo.

Local Hall of Fame angler Tom Neustrom can usually be found at these shows as well. Both busy, doing our own thing, we had a chance to chat a bit. I bought a Ranger boat from him in 1987, when I first decided to give guiding a try. Tom then switched over to Lund and is still running them to this day. So am I.

Dan Marking was in the Vexilar booth. I used to fish with him every-once-in-a-while and almost every time we meet, which is about once a year, he brings up the time when I caught two muskies in two consecutive casts.

Eric Meyer from Outdoor News hollered to me as he went by. I’ve guided him a couple times. One was on the Governor’s Opener, when I took him to Big Split Hand Lake several years ago. I recall the Glorvigen brothers guiding governor Rudy Perpich on this event. The other trip with Eric was an ice fishing outing. My, how time flies. He was just a youngster back then.

Another old acquaintance was Lindy’s Jon Thelen. Way back when, we both worked with Outdoors Minnesota, with their magazine and television program. I remember a staff meeting, held in St. Cloud, where we introduced ourselves to the rest of the group.

I told of my guiding, favorite fish, etc. and finished it up by saying “I’m just a fishing bum.” When it was Jon’s turn to inform us all, the first words out of his mouth were “I want to be like Greg.” We still laugh at that one. Jon, by the way, has been very successful in the fishing world and continues to take us fishing in his “Fish Ed TV” television program.

Local guide, Jeff Sundin worked the Lindy booth with Jon. It’s always good to see him. We’ve done many, many group guide trips together. He is indeed “Minnesota’s hardest working fishing guide.”

Tony Roach was across the aisle, promoting Striker gear. Now there’s a class act. We’ve guided a few gigs together as well.

Mike Olson of Fish Addictions, representing Eskimo, is another good friend who has just recently launched his “Fish Addictions TV” show. It will air on Fox Sports North (Minnesota) and FS (Wisconsin) January 8. It is currently being aired on Dish Networks channel 226.

The show has many friends, representing different sponsors, and when it all comes right down to it, we’re still all just good friends and in this thing together. How nice is that?