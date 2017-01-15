Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Frigid weather always manages to throw a wrench into things. It doesn’t matter what it is. It could be your car that doesn’t start, freezing water lines, or school closings, to name a few. It also toys with those that like to go ice fishing.

If you’re parked in the garage or have your truck plugged in, you’re good to go but you’ll also have to check your tires. Almost without fail, one or more of them will be borderline in needing air.

If there’s any good at all coming from an Arctic blast, it’s the fact that lake ice is getting thicker and that’s a good thing, as who wants to run a snowmobile out onto a windblown lake in this type of weather? Not me. I prefer taking the truck, as it’s a lot more comfortable and you always have a place to warm up if need be.

Reaching your fishing hotspot, it usually doesn’t take more than a hole or two before your auger blades freeze up and won’t cut. I keep a hammer in the truck box just for this. Tap lightly around the blades and you’re back in business. Just be sure to keep your tapping away from the cutting edges.

Walking around, drilling holes, you’ll notice the auger feels much heavier than it used to. The flighting (auger spiral) now has a nice layer of ice up and down the whole thing. Again, with the hammer.

Cold weather also wreaks havoc on rewinds. Take it easy. Trying to start the auger, you’ll notice the rope slowly work its way back into position. It usually takes a time or two before it’s limbered up and ready to go.

You can always go with a battery-operated auger but here, again, the cold weather comes into play, as batteries drain down at a much higher rate. You can use the type that hooks up to your car battery but who really wants to be opening the hood during sub-zero to drill a hole or two? No.

Never-the-less, we manage. We get out there and give it a whirl. Although, now that I’m older, I’m finding that I’m a lot more selective in choosing fishing days. There are times when I’ll just stay home (can you believe that?). Of course, I can do that “when every day is Saturday” for me. I’m loving this thing they call retirement.

It was quite nippy last weekend when we drove up to Upper Red Lake for a crack at a few walleyes. It seemed like a decent plan. It’s days like this that I don’t mind spending a couple hours in the truck just to reach my fishing destination. I’m in no rush at all.

On a lark, we decided to go out of JR’s Corner Access, as it seems most folks stop at the first chance they have, to get out onto the big lake. This is about as close as you’ll get to the reservation line.

I was really impressed with the lake road, which was about 100’ wide and plowed right down to the ice. You could have driven anything out there and that’s always nice for those not having a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

With map in hand, we followed written instructions on where to go and found that place six miles later, amid an army of anglers. Well I guess everybody didn’t stop beforehand.

It still amazes me at how many anglers are out enjoying themselves on this big body of water. It almost looked like the old “crappie days” and I can’t imagine how many millions of dollars of equipment, mainly Ice Castles, were out there. It’s totally incredible what has happened to the ice fishing industry.

My brother, Joel, and I tried setting up away from the crowd, near an ice ridge. Sometimes this works and sometimes not. This was one of those times that it didn’t.

Drilling four holes for our hub shelter, only one of them allowed a lure to reach bottom, as large chunks of ice and slush kept filling them up. After countless efforts of re-drilling and scooping, we gave up and moved to another location.

Dennis Rule, who followed us up, was situated 40’ away and had the same problem. He did, however, have one hole that was free of debris and that one had a bunch of fish below it. Dennis put on a clinic, catching quite a few fish and he wasn’t even using any electronics! One never knows. Slowly jigging up and down a whole minnow was the ticket.

Joel caught a few walleyes, along with a jumbo perch and I never caught a thing! Thinking it through, I still found it better than sitting home on a cold, blustery afternoon.

Get out there and enjoy the Great Outdoors, even if it is cold out.