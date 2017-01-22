Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Another Minnesota winter trout opener is now in the books.

Prior last weekend, I thought it through, wondering just where I would go and for what species. We’re quite fortunate to have as many options as we do, when it comes to trout fishing and can give our DNR a well-deserved pat on the back for that.

Lake trout entered my mind, as they’re always fun. I love watching their antics, chasing a bait up and down the water column. We call it “cat and mouse.”

I’ve angled for Minnesota lake trout all across the North Country, ranging from Ely’s Snowbank and Burntside Lakes to Trout Lake north of Grand Rapids. There’s plenty of opportunities if you search them out. Even some of the mine pits offer lake trout fishing.

Stream trout (rainbows, browns, and brookies) also tempted me. Normally, that’s what I go for on the much-heralded opening day. While lake trout fishing has you being a lot more active with moving about, hole drilling, and jigging motions, “streamers” usually involve sight-fishing, looking down the hole, and using a more subtle presentation.

As for where to go, the list is long. Stream trout waters are scattered all over the state. No matter the species, they’re all fun. This year, however, lake trout won out.

One thing about most lake trout lakes is that fact that they are generally quite deep and the last to freeze. If not too far away, I’ll usually check out ice conditions before the opener so we can head out onto the frozen fishery before first light takes place.

When fishing Canadian lakes, such as Crow Lake (aka Kakagi), I prefer to go the second weekend. By doing this, you can easily see where others have traveled on the ice with snowmobiles. Safe travel routes and slush spots are now more defined, making your trip a whole lot easier.

Most Canadian lake trout waters have plenty of current areas, which usually exist near “pinched down” areas, between islands, etc. Use caution here. Avoid if possible.

Meanwhile, back in Minnesota, our crew made it out onto the ice in the morning darkness. It’s nice to get set up early, as first light usually triggers a few lakers into biting, as does the evening. It’s also nice to reach “your spot” before someone else does. Competition for prime spots always take place, something that pretty much doesn’t happen when across the border.

It worked. It wasn’t fast and furious but a first light flurry did take place, with us landing a few fish. Throughout the day, fish would come by, every once in a while, but for the most part it was borderline boring and that’s fishing sometimes.

Best baits were large “flutter-type” spoons, used mainly for summer trolling applications and white tube jigs. Small hair jigs also accounted for a number of fish and even the old-style airplane jigs did their thing.

I went home with my Minnesota laker limit of two fish, in the 4-5 pound range. Three fillets were vacuum packed and will be “gifted” to a few friends that like them. One was for me. I usually don’t cook any lake trout, preferring to have them smoked.

This time, however, I decided on cooking a few nice chunks in the microwave. Normally, I “nuke” crappie and walleye for about 1 minute and they’re ready to eat. Perfect.

Going with the same routine, I was about 30 seconds into the process when it started “popping.” You know the sound. But this time it was so loud that I was surprised it didn’t open the oven door. Lily, my little dog, was sleeping in the living room and came running into the kitchen barking! What in the world?

Opening the microwave, I discovered quite a mess and salvaged what was left. The other two pieces were only given 30-40 seconds and stayed intact.

Now for the taste test. I wasn’t looking forward to this one, as lake trout can be very fishy tasting if you don’t clean them properly, the main reason I either have them smoked or just catch and release them in the first place.

Piping hot, margarine was spread over the pieces and then a little lemon pepper seasoning. They were ready. Not expecting too much, I was pleasantly surprised with the results, as it was excellent! Never-the-less, I’m not going to do that again.