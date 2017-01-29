Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

January thaw? I’d say. Wow. Has the weather ever been nice, as of late? If I didn’t know better, I’d say it was late March and the fish are biting as if it is. Lake surfaces are much like late season as well, with anglers facing a lot of wet conditions. Lake travel, however, is quite good, making it easy for anglers to get around. Never-the-less, caution is always high on the priority list. Stay away from flowage areas, as they are usually the first to go.

It’s amazing, how fast things can deteriorate. Over the last two weeks, I was hung up in a snow drift on two different lakes with a four-wheel drive pickup truck. They are so darned hard to see at times, blending in with the rest of the snow cover. Now, however, the snow has settled, if not totally melted away, and it’s pretty much free sailing out there.

Justin has been in hot pursuit of lake trout, ever since the Minnesota winter opener on the 14th. I, on the other hand, have been right back at what I do best and that is playing with panfish, mainly crappies. Although, I have caught some very nice jumbo perch and a few bluegills as well.

Fishing out of the back of the truck has never been better. I love this style of fishing. All the necessary equipment for locating a hot school of fish is always close at hand, making it downright easy when I’m in the search mode.

There is one piece of equipment that stays inside the truck and that is a Humminbird “Helix 9” graph (thank you Andy Walsh). Using it solely in the chart feature allows me the luxury of a 9” color lake map that shows my position (as a boat) as I cruise across the lake.

It’s surprising at how precise the unit is. Stop on the edge of a steep breakline or the middle of a small hole and it’s dead on. This saves a lot of time and effort when drilling holes.

Laying in the truck bed, with the tailgate always down, are two augers. One is my 8” Clam “Edge” gas auger that is used for drilling new holes. It rips through 24” of ice with ease (it’s too bad Clam doesn’t offer this auger anymore, opting, instead to work with Jiffy).

The other auger is an electric “K-Drill”. The K-Drill Ice Auger System is exclusively geared towards hand held cordless electric drills. Equipped with composite flighting, it is lightweight, durable, and very efficient. I drill fresh holes with mine but mainly use it for re-opening old holes, as it is extremely light and fast-cutting. Powered by an 18 volt Milwaukee, I can check out an old fishing area in a matter of minutes.

Earlier in the season, when we had 12” of ice, I could get 50-60 holes with it before the battery needed charging. An extra battery is always brought along and only one time did we run them both out of juice. It’s truly the way to go.

As I have stated many times, “If you see me on the ice and are curious as to what I am using or want to try some of my equipment, don’t be afraid to ask.”

This happened a couple of times last weekend. One was with the K-Drill. I could see a look of curiosity in a nearby angler’s face so I offered him the chance to try it out. He was amazed, as most are.

The other was one of many “Vexilar 101” lessons, in which this time it was a vacationing woman from Maplewood. I was busy catching fish, one on almost every drop, and caught the attention of her entire group.

Good-natured and casual banter ensued, like normal. I invited her to come over and use my Vexilar, as there were a bunch of hungry fish below me. Explaining to her “you can’t catch fish if they’re not below you. If you aren’t using some sort of electronics, how do you know where the fish are? That’s why you see me walking all over, drilling holes and checking with my Vexilar.”

A crash course in electronics ensued. Well, it didn’t take long before she was reeling them in left and right. I politely reminded her “the limit’s ten.”

Finally, most of their group had joined me and were fishing alongside. Fish were making it topside but were becoming a bit fussy. Never-the-less, they had a nice bunch of fish to take home and their mini vacation was a total success. I like that.