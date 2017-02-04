Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

I’m looking forward to the forecasted snowfall, as current lake travel is horrendous on most popular bodies of water. It’s nice to get around in 2-wheel drive but it is currently as rough as it can get.

Our recent January thaw left very little snow on the ice but that’s not the problem. It’s the frozen vehicle tracks made during the “melt down.” Even ATVs and snowmobiles have left their mark. Crossing a set of truck tracks is like crossing railroad tracks, or worse. All you can do is go slow, very slow.

I can’t help but watch in amazement, as anglers pull their wheel-houses across the lakes. It is so terribly rough, I would imagine anything that isn’t secured in place will end up on the floor. The worst of it is the beating that $20,000 shelter is going through. Not good.

Fishing success has been having its ups and downs, ranging from very good to struggle time. It’s amazing how quickly the fish can go into a funk. Take Bowstring Lake for example. I did very well there on a guide trip (thank God) and went back only to find that the fish were shut off big time. Even the smallest, most finesse presentations were snubbed. Relocating to another lake offered much of the same.

It’s odd, how we humans don’t detect the slightest change in anything, weather-wise, but the fish and game do. Maybe that’s Mother Nature’s way of keeping a healthy balance?

There’s been some talk of cutting back fish limits and although I’m not sure that this is official news or just local scuttlebutt, I for one would love to see it happen. We need to keep a close eye on our fisheries before some of them start to slip away. It’s happened too many times. Let’s protect them before it’s too late.

I also would like to see more lakes managed for crappie and bluegill. Some lakes, again I’ll use Bowstring for comparison, are teeming with crappie and nice size fish at that. However, when hundreds of anglers are out there, and most catching fish, it can certainly put a serious dent in the population. The recent warm weather was a huge factor, as you could fish most anywhere you wanted to.

Driving across the lake, with a graph at your side, featuring an accurate depth map, little-known holes and hotspots are now vulnerable. Many times, just for fun, I’ll pick out a little, good looking spot and drive to it only to find that it has been discovered earlier by several others. It’s kind of scary.

Imagine if there was a five-fish crappie limit on Bowstring like there is on Big Splithand. Would size increase? Who knows. One would think so but it doesn’t always work like that. Sand Lake would be another great candidate for a five crappie limit. That lake gets pummeled, especially in the fall.

Looking back at the “crappie boom” on Upper Red Lake, it was mind boggling at the number of anglers that were out there. Local economies flourished. Now, even though the crappies are fished down to the point of you being surprised when you catch one, the crowds are still out there by the thousands. With most all of them trying their hand for walleye, it almost looks like the crappie fishing days of old. That’s a special fishery if there ever was one.

Some lakes managed for bluegill, like Splithand, Bass, Deer, and Grave, offer a chance at some real dandy fish. There’s good reason that the limit is only five. I wish there were a lot more lakes like this, as big sunfish lakes are scattered across the North Country and once word gets out, they get beat up pretty bad, with limit after limit of big fish destined for the frying pan. It’s sad.

Visiting one of these lakes, my first bluegill through the ice this winter measured 10 ½” in length. I admired it for a few seconds, had a photo taken, and slipped it back into the water. Off she went, giving other anglers a chance at catching her. Hopefully more anglers repeat this process.