Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

It’s been a while since I’ve traveled across the northern border for some winter lake trout action but that all changed last week, when Justin Bailey and I made a day trip to Lake of the Wood’s Whitefish Bay. Reminiscent of my long-mileage day trips, years ago with Blake Liend, this one has to rank right up there, especially when we traveled out-of-the-way to meet Travis DeWitt on the way up.

Against my better judgement, we met Ballard’s Resort fishing guide, Travis DeWitt, in Baudette and followed him to the lake. This maneuver added an extra 70 miles to our trip but I figured “what the heck, if Justin wants to drive, that’s fine with me.” Going home, we went the way we should of, via Ft. Frances, etc.

Total mileage for the trip ended up being 465 miles. That’s quite a haul for only fishing 5-6 hours but that’s what we do sometimes, especially when it can offer trophy fishing and you don’t want to spend the night. Yes, we are official members of the “pork and beaner” club. That’s a term used to describe Americans, probably just us close-to-the-border Minnesotans, that run up north for the day, without spending a whole lot of money for lodging, etc. Hey, it works for me, especially if I don’t have to do the driving.

Travis, a fulltime guide, spends nearly every off-day winter trout fishing in Canada so he pretty much had them wired. During the summer, he focuses on muskies. The guy is good.

Crow Lake had crossed our minds but seeing how DeWitt had been doing so well on Whitefish Bay we decided to put the odds in our favor and go where he had recently been fishing. Heck, it was only another 25 minutes or so.

I did a little checking on lake conditions before we left and wasn’t very happy with my findings. Lake surfaces were half glare ice, with the other half sporting frozen, hard-packed snow. It wasn’t good for long-distance travel but here I was, talked into heading up north for what I expected to be a punishing day on the ice. It doesn’t take much.

Now, bear in mind, that Justin and Travis were using newer snowmobiles with great suspensions, while I had my trusty 20 year old Bearcat, which was made for comfort, not speed, as theirs were. As one can imagine, I couldn’t keep up with them. It was as rough as rough can get and when we finally did stop I noticed my machine was over-heating. There wasn’t enough snow to keep things lubed and cool.

It was cool and the wind was blowing good enough to make it uncomfortable fishing outside. It was also very slow. We hopped around from spot to spot, and all good spots I might add, areas where Travis had down well on days prior.

Very few fish were seen and it looked to be just “one of those days.” I’ve done the same on Crow Lake but then I’ve done exceedingly well there too. It all depends on the mood of the fish. There are times when they don’t want to be bothered and this was one of them. That’s probably the only real downside of doing a long day-trip. There is no tomorrow.

DeWitt uses smaller trout baits and does very well with them. Justin was in the “big bait, big fish” mind set and has done well on Minnesota trout waters but had to reduce down in size when visiting Whitefish Bay. The old adage “when in Rome” came into play. Regional tactics are something you really need to pay attention to, if you going to be successful.

One this day, however, only one fish was hooked and landed. It came while Justin and I were chatting, sitting in a shelter and keeping warm. The day was winding down and I can’t recall if I was even jigging the little swimbait or not. All I remember is the slack line, which somewhat surprised me. Slack line! That’s a fish!

Instincts told me to set the hook and a few minutes later a nice lake trout showed its face. Justin gets half-credit for this one, as the hook popped loose in the hole and a quick hand-grab had to be made.

A photo was quickly taken, so not to damage the fish, and it was released back in the hole, swimming off with nothing hurt but it’s pride. It took off real strong. It’s a good feeling.

It’s amazing at what lengths we go to enjoy a day on the water. Make a round-trip just under 500 miles, fish hard in the cold, on a fussy, tough bite, catch one fish and then let it go. It’s what we do.