Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

A family fun day was had last Sunday, on a small back-in-the-bush lake in Itasca county. Going for northern pike, with pickled fish on our minds, we gave it the old “one-two-punch”. My son, Kris, and his two youngest daughters, Lexi and Claire, would be spearing, while I would try to ice a few via angling.

Now, even the best laid plans can have a wrinkle or two. Kris has been using a portable “hub” shelter all season, for spearing, and has done well with it. If there was any problem at all with his approach, it was that fact that it lets in too much light, making it hard to see into the water at times.

To remedy this, he had brought along an enormous sheet of black plastic. The plan was to wrap it around the hub and that would have been fine but we faced strong winds right from the get-go and had one heck of time in doing so. We eventually finished our little project and it took all four of us. Looking back, I’m glad no one was watching, as it was quite a sight.

The hub allowed plenty of room for the three of them, with one of the girls at each end of the 2’x3’ hole and Kris in the middle, keeping an eye on things. They each had folding chairs and enjoyed the warmth of a Buddy Heater. It was perfect, except for that wind.

I was set up and angling 20’ away and we couldn’t even hear each other. It was blowing that hard. Oh, I guess it wouldn’t have been so bad but the plastic was flapping and slapping the hub, causing all kinds of commotion. Kris later thought this extra noise may have frightened off a lot of the fish.

That may have been the case but even my set up, which was in a quiet, stealth mode, had fish being very spooky. Kris and the girls watched fish come into a 2’x3’ hole, while I used two 8” holes. But I was watching too, with a VexilarFLX-28 flasher in one hole and Vexilar “Fish Scout” underwater camera in the other. I was set.

Fish came fast, with the girls getting a couple pushing four pounds right away. These turned out to be the largest of the day.

That’s one thing about harvesting northern pike to be pickled. They don’t generally have to be very big and we have plenty of waters offering this type of fishing. This one was tucked away, off the beaten path, and nothing special, other than the fact it was loaded with small fish. It didn’t matter. We were there for the action.

Part of the fun is the process of setting up. Holes were drilled, six of them making a large rectangle, with a 10” power auger. From there, an ice saw was used to free the block. Then the fun begins, using a pair of ice tongs for removing the large ice cube.

The old tongs were a recent acquisition and came from a pawn shop, costing $45, about the same for a new set but were very well made and added character. Very well worth it, in my opinion. They were sharpened the night before, along with the spear.

This was just one of many, many outdoor adventures that my granddaughters have experienced. At a young age, they’re learning it all, having done everything from successful deer hunting to catching monster sturgeon on the Rainy River. I can’t think of a better way to raise your children. Give it a try.