Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

My Goodness! What about this weather? We lost a month somewhere, as this is exactly like late March, instead of February. We’ll take it, however, and although it looks to cut short our ice fishing season, we will always have other outdoor passions to look forward to, like walleye fishing on the Rainy River. That’s just the worst-case scenario, if our season happens to end early, which wouldn’t be all that bad.

We have a slight cool-down in the forecast, which should prolong our ice fishing season, at least for those that care to walk out or use atvs. As far as snowmobiles, it doesn’t seem that there will be enough snow to keep them running cool like they should. I do, however, remember Blake Liend and I running all over Big Bowstring with ours when there wasn’t a lick of snow in sight. Big perch and crappie can make you do things like that. Crazy.

A gentle reminder, if you plan on walking on the hard-water for another month, and that is to make sure you’re wearing ice cleats. There’s many to choose from and most any model is better than nothing. They make a huge difference in staying upright.

The end of the month signifies its once again time to renew fishing licenses. Due on March 1st, there are many options to pick from. For example:

*Military get to fish for free, cost is $0. The DNR is recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company. In appreciation of and support for your military service, the DNR extends certain outdoor recreation benefits. To find out which license, permit or pass you are eligible for visit the MN DNR web site. If you still have questions call the DNR information or license center at (888) 646-6367.

The following pertains to Minnesota residents only:

* 24-hour angling license - $10 (individual)

* 72-hour angling license - $12 (individual)

* season license - $22 (individual)

* conservation license - $15 (individual, ½ bag limit)

* angling combination - $35 (married couple)

* individual sports license - $38 (fishing and small game)

* combination sports license - $52 (fishing and small game)

* three year license - $63

* trout stamp - $10

And then there’s the lifetime angling license, which just might be a great value for someone of younger age. Me, however, I don’t think so. Heck, I won’t even buy green bananas!

* lifetime angling license - $508 (ages 16 – 50)

*lifetime angling license - $335 (ages 51 – older)

These are just a few of the license options available. There’s been talk of license increases but the way it stands right now, I think it’s a great value. Even with the increase, I wouldn’t complain.

As far as fishing, I’ve been out there a lot and have found somewhat unusual conditions, regarding the bite. Most of the lakes, and I’ve been on a dozen different ones in the past week, offer difficult fishing.

A lot of the local crappie lakes, which normally offer good action, are almost shut off, with fish being extremely fussy. There are, however, a select few that are pumping out fish at a high rate. I’d really like to know what causes this. It’s a puzzler. Plankton?

The top presentation has been a small tungsten jig, tipped with a piece of plastic, or sometimes a wax worm. As it is right now, the plastics are winning, hands down. Of course, every once in a while, small jigging spoons, tipped with wax worms have been doing pretty darn good.

Keep an eye on the ice and don’t be foolish. Play it safe and enjoy the GREAT OUTDOORS.