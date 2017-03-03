Greg’s Guide Lines: published March 2, 2017

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

I’ll tell you what. I’m getting kind of tired of using a snowmobile or wheeler every time I want to go fishing, which is like five times a week or so. Plenty of respect for the questionable ice left behind from the recent warm weather has me doing so. Yes, it’s better to be safe than sorry but it does get old. Hey, this isn’t supposed to be late ice yet.

Most ice has been measured in the 20” range, which makes my decision so hard to deal with. I’m sure I could drive my truck out there but what if? Conditions were getting quite sketchy there for a while and the ice was getting softer, as well as thinner.

However, with the recent turn around in temperatures, some are out and about, driving on the lakes just like before. One of the lakes, a favorite of mine, Big Bowstring, has anglers driving all over the place. If I can shake this miserable cold, I just may be one of them. Like lemmings, we sort of throw caution to the wind at times and just follow along.

Fishing remains good, if you happen to select the right lake on the right day. It’s almost like a lottery. How lucky are you? There’s been plenty of those “you should have been here yesterday” outings. You just never know. It’s a good thing I fish as much as I do, as I’m bound to get lucky every once in a while.

The most productive panfish offerings have still been small tungsten jigs tipped with plastics, maggots, or wax worms.

A perch outing, last weekend, had us catching a bunch of nice fish but the best presentation was a laid-back approach, ala “dead-stick” style.

Once fish were located, I’d make slow jigging motions until a perch showed some interest. Then, it was time to lay the rod down, sit back, and watch. Almost without fail, I’d see the rod tip start to bend after a minute or so. However, move it too much and off they went, not wanting anything to do with it.

Unseasonable weather has a few already thinking of the Rainy River and you can’t blame them. Especially when it has opened up in various stretches. It would be fun to get back in the boat again but I think I’ll keep on ice fishing until the season runs its course. The best is yet to come!

For those in mourning over the recent closure of the walleye and northern pike season, keep in mind that the winter trout season goes until March 31. So, if you’re looking for something larger than panfish to play with, give the trout a try. They’re always fun. Tasty too.

This late season fishing has me looking back and remembering a flood of memories and one of them was of my uncle Jack. Always an avid ice angler, he would fish until he couldn’t make it out on the ice anymore.

He used to bring along planks or a ladder to reach the ice, after the shore ice had receded, leaving a stretch of open water. He used that little trick many times on Blue Lake and one time he returned from a productive day on the lake to find he couldn’t get off the lake.

He would always ask me to go along but for some reason I never was too fond of that method. I figured it was time to quit if you couldn’t get onto the ice by walking.

Then there was the time when Jack and Bill Olson were out on Bowstring, every day. They were doing well. Very well. I’d be working and Jack made sure to stop at the school to tell me of their success. One day they had a couple of honest two pound crappies. It was killing me. I had to work and these two were out there hammering big fish. I could hardly wait for the weekend.

Saturday morning finally came and I was Bowstring bound. The old adage “should have been here yesterday” certainly applied to this day, as fishing was tough but we managed to get a few fish and spent a half day out there.

I was driving Jack’s truck and was surprised to see the game warden jump out in front of us at the access. He asked me, in a rather stern voice, “were you fishing out here yesterday?” I said “no” to which he responded “you weren’t fishing out here yesterday?” Once again, I answered “no”. He then said “this truck wasn’t here yesterday?” I said “the truck was here. I wasn’t. It’s Jack’s truck and I’m driving because he stepped in a hole and got wet.”

Well, one thing led to another, everything was searched, and fish counted. We were fine, well under our limit of crappie.

Oh the memories …