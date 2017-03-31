Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

My last day of ice fishing involved me pulling a Fish Trap all over the lake. Yes, I could’ve driven my truck, as the ice was still good but that old “gut feeling” kicked in and I decided to play it safe. Sometimes I surprise myself. I guess I’ve pushed the envelope enough to know when I should use a little common sense.

The ice surface was sloppy, at best, with an inch of standing water here and there. Many times, my shelter was floating along behind me like a small barge. I thought it would pull easier than that. Ice cleats were used for traction and by day’s end I had enough. So much, in fact, that I decided to put everything away for the summer, even though others were still walking out to their little hotspots and doing quite well.

The next day, this is when the decision to quit was realized, I was sore from head to toe, from pulling the shelter. It was at this time when I came down with a nasty chest cold. It was a doozy, which included an upset stomach, dizziness, body ache, coughing, head ache, sinus issues, and more. Needless-to-say, I didn’t do much and was laying pretty low for the next four or five days.

More-or-less trapped in the house, I spent a good deal of time at the computer, if I wasn’t sleeping. I posted two of my shelters for sale on Facebook and got rid of them in an instant. How nice. I still have one more, a small Clam Vista hub, and two augers, one 8” and a 10”. I figured I free up some storage space and start fresh next fall.

Justin called, saying “what are you doing tomorrow? Do you want to do quick road trip? I have to bring my boat to Rochester to get it wrapped.” I couldn’t say “no” fast enough. As sick as I was feeling, I couldn’t imagine spending well over eight hours in a vehicle. There was no way. The wrap, by the way, is going to be pretty slick. I’ll have to post a photo when done.

A couple more days passed, I was still sick, and here comes Justin saying “where are the musky lures? I want to do an inventory.” Good Lord. Here we were in March, musky season starts in June, and he wants to count baits. This guy is going 110 mph all of the time. Incredible. Locating a couple more boxes of the big baits, I sent him on his merry way, happy as a lark. I should mention that he showed me his latest purchase, a large musky trolling bait that was picked up at the Minneapolis Sport Show. It cost $129! Yes, that’s just for one lure.

Then there’s Andy. Working a 40-hour week, he was bound and determined to do some open water fishing on the weekend. Hence, the numerous messages, trying to talk me into joining him on the Rainy River, another thing that wasn’t going to happen. He’s persistent, I’ll give him that.

So, I wasn’t real surprised when I checked my phone on Saturday morning and found fish photos from the river. He found somebody to go with, co-worker Cody Mjolsness, and they were catching a few fish. Here’s Andy’s Rainy River report.

“There’s no better feeling, knowing everything is working well!! (Andy had just pulled his boat out of storage.) Had fun on the river with Cody today. We didn’t get the big girls but we still managed to put a few in the box.

“We were using the down imaging feature to focus on shelves that were hidden below. I was able to spot lock on a shelf that was 15’ on top and 19’ on the bottom. Dangling the jigs just off the edge seemed to work the best.

“Live bait, such as rainbows and emerald shiners worked best, running pink and bright yellow jigs, with my TUCR (Tuned Up Custom Rods) Apex jigging rods.

“Current was roughly 1.2-1.4 mph with a water temp of 36.7º.

“This time of year, I am used to running 4 oz. no-roll sinkers on sturgeon gear but 2 oz. is plenty.

“Can’t wait to go back up. A big thank you to Ray’s sport & Marine crew this week, helping get the boat ‘river ready!’”