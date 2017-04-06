Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

A time to travel. Spring transition is now upon us so if you still have the need to go ice fishing, you may want to head north, way north, like deep into Ontario. I don’t push the envelope like I used to so I won’t be drilling anymore holes this spring, preferring to wait until this fall.

And where in the world did all that ice fishing equipment come from? I sell off quite a bit of stuff, from time to time, but it still manages to accumulate at a fairly-fast rate. This year, the plan is to get rid of all shelters, augers, along with a bunch of rods.

The only things I’m hanging on to are Vexilars and my Tuned Up Custom Rods collection, which is growing nicely with each new season. Sometimes it takes a while to get things all figured out and one thing I did come to realize is that fact that I prefer shorter ice rods, like 26”. I’ve already got next season’s order in mind but for now it’s time to put things away. The rods, by the way, are nicely put away for the summer in IceFishing Innovation boxes. Not only are they great for hauling your stuff around when ice fishing, they work very well in storing those expensive rods and reels until the next season.

Focusing on the open water season, options are limited but it still can be done. It just depends on what type of boat action you are looking for.

Locally, the ever-famous Cohasset “hot pond” has anglers casting away, catching practically everything under the sun. If you’re looking for a chance to see if the boat still floats and want to get your string stretched, this is the place for you.

Otherwise, head north to the Rainy River and give those fat walleyes a chance to grab your bait. It’s happening now. Live bait, salted shiners, or plastics, they’re biting on all offerings. Success, however, depends on river conditions and just where you decide to fish. Many anglers did well recently, fishing closer to the lake.

And yes, the sturgeon hunters are heading up in droves. This sport has taken off in a big way and the fish seemed to have gotten bigger as well. If you’ve never done battle with a big fish, this is your golden opportunity to do so.

Nothing fancy is needed to join in on this big-time fun. All you need is a boat with a heavy anchor or two. I use two 28-pound river anchors, placing one at each end of the boat to keep it from swinging around, especially if I’m fishing Four Mile Bay. I’ll position the boat sideways, making it easier for everyone to fish. It just gives you more room to spread out your lines.

However, when fishing in the river, where strong current is present, I’ll only drop one anchor from the bow. It’s tricky at times and can be dangerous. Never, and I mean never, drop the anchor over the transom (back), as strong current could swamp the boat. I’ve seen unknowing anglers flirting with disaster, and it scares the heck out of me.

Other open water options are to head south and fish the rivers in the Twin City area. This is always a fun adventure and you just never know what you’re going to catch. It’s quite the smorgasbord.

For now, I’ve been anchored to cleaning the garage and organizing tackle, slowly putting away winter stuff and getting ready for the summer season.

Andy Walsh and I will be competing in a number of tournaments again this summer so most of my organizing has to do with walleye fishing.

I like this. Everything looks so darn nice and neat when I’m done but after only one or two outings looks like a bomb went off, as all looks out of order, to me anyway.

I’ll start off with the jig box, organizing according to size and color, tossing any that have a hint of rust (It might not bother the fish but it bothers me). Northland Tackle “Fire-Ball” jigs are a favorite of mine and I can easily see which colors I prefer, as there aren’t many left (Glow Watermelon always a favorite).

Northland’s new “Current Cutter” jig has made my starting line-up and will definitely be used when I’m fishing current areas like the Rainy River, etc. Tip with the new Impulse “Core Swimbait” and you have a serious walleye catching presentation on your hands. I can’t wait to give it a try.

From there, I’ll move onto the live bait box, making sure I have a nice selection of egg sinkers, swivels, beads, and hooks. It’s a simple presentation that catches a lot of fish but must be done right. Practice makes perfect. Remember, “keep it simple.”

Of course, the crank bait boxes need to be gone through, checking hooks, making sure you have enough of each-and-every size. This gets a little expensive but by adding a few with each new season you will eventually end up with a very nice assortment.

If you want to talk more on fishing (or boats), be sure to stop by the open house at Ray’s Sport & Marine in Grand Rapids this weekend. I’ll see you there!