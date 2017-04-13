Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Wow. We sure made a quick leap into spring. I can’t believe most all the lakes are now ice free. This is one of the earliest ice-outs I can remember and I’m guessing that the Minnesota general fishing opener will be a very good one. After all, the walleye and northern pike will have spawned weeks in advance and will be aggressively looking for something to eat. I can’t wait!

Pretty much anchored around the house for the past couple weeks, due to being sick and having nowhere to fish, I looked forward to a Twin City road trip, last Sunday, with Justin Bailey.

He was bringing a good buddy, Jonathon, to the Minneapolis airport so he could catch a flight back home to Colorado. Jonathon, a medic, saved Justin’s life not once but twice while doing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq so, obviously, they are as tight as buddies can be.

The bond our servicemen and servicewomen have with one another is something to behold. Not having been in the service, I have witnessed this everlasting friendship while fishing with Justin and his comrades and it is indeed something very special.

Jonathon spent several days fishing for sturgeon and walleye with Justin on the Rainy River. The guy loves to fish, especially largemouth bass, which he did with me last summer. I’ve invited him back here this year for more of the same.

On the road, Bailey’s phone summons him often. Many times, it has something to do with the “Fishing with Vets” program he co-founded. A registered 501c(3) non-profit organization, its popularity is snowballing and receiving a ton of support. We were driving past an almost-open Mille Lacs Lake when his phone rang again. It was another generous donation. This time, from the Keewatin Legion. And so it goes. The phone just keeps on ringing.

Fishing with Vets strives to hold four to five “once in a lifetime” fishing events annually. Recently, Fishing with Vets had a successful event on Upper Red Lake. This event gave fifteen veterans the opportunity to fish with accomplished guides, while sleeping on the ice in donated Ice Castles from the Ice Castle Owners Group (ICOG). It also gave these fifteen vets a chance to “open up” and have a few laughs.

Currently scheduled for 2017 are events on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River, Lake Minnewaska in Alexandria, MN, the Grand Rapids area, and Lake of the Woods. Each event is budgeted for at least 25 vets and 15 guides. Two nights lodging is provided for veterans and guides, along with food, and bait. Gas and other general fishing expenses (e.g., gear) are donated by the guides.

During the Trout Lake event last year, Fishing with Vets partnered up with the local community to hold a fish fry for the vets. Not only did the community come out in droves to show their appreciation, but the local fire department and law enforcement provided an escorted caravan from Grand Rapids to the Trout Lake public access in Coleraine. Also helping out and joining in on the fun was a local motorcycle club. It was an impressive sight, to say the least. This was a unique experience for all on the trip and something the community took great pride in.

Fishing with Vets has accomplished quite a lot in its first two years, providing more than 170 veterans the opportunity to enjoy the passion of fishing, whether open water or on the ice. Many vets stated the events not only opened them up to the sport of fishing but aided in calming and reducing anxiety.

For more information on the Fishing with Vets program, contact Justin Bailey at 218-259-9932 or go to their Facebook page.

I will be doing my regular “spring thing”, running around and checking out some of my better shore fishing spots for panfish. I’ll keep you posted when it all starts to happen. It can’t be too far away.

Good luck, be safe, and have fun!